During Barcelona’s match vs. Juventus on Tuesday, Ousmane Dembélé celebrated his two goals by using a celebration donned by NBA star Steph Curry. The 34-year-old Warriors star began doing a “sleeping” pose during this year’s NBA playoffs. The pose, which is now referred to as “night, night,” is Curry’s version of a mic drop following a stellar performance. The gesture became more popular after the Warriors won their fourth NBA title in the last eight years.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO