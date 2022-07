A new study published in Research on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology suggests that lower birth weight is linked to attention-deficit and aggression issues. Low birth weight can be a risk factor for many problems, both physical and mental. Past research has regularly linked low birth weight to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but research linking it to other mental health outcomes, such as OCD, autism, and depression have had less support. Past research has also shown sex differences in birth weight’s effect, with low-birth-weight boys showing higher levels of neurocognitive issues than girls. This study seeks to explore the relationship between birth weight and mental health in children who are 9-10 years old.

