Shelton, CT

Teens charged in fight that led to fatal Shelton stabbing of James McGrath

By Peter Yankowski
sheltonherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELTON — Police have charged three teens in connection with a fight at a Lazy Brook Road home that preceded the fatal stabbing of James McGrath at another house party in May. Shelton police said a 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys turned themselves in to police on...

www.sheltonherald.com

