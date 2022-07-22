ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Looking for St Pete Area 6-Pack Charter Referral

By Missed O-town Posts:
 4 days ago

We used to do an annual 6-pack charter with the grown kids until they produced grandchildren...

Heading to Treasure Island

Hey there. East coast guy here from Ormond Beach, taking the family to Treasure Island for my daughters sweet 16. She wants clear water versus the murk we swim in everyday. I live on the beach here and we get a good pompano run in spring and fall and the river here is producing plenty reds,.snook, flounder and sea trout. So is there any good surf fishing there in summer? Snook on the beaches like they are from palm beach south? Any advice would be appreciated. I was thinking about walking the beach in the am with a big ole jig or a twitch bait and get a beach snook. Thanks in advance for any info.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Smokin J’s BBQ Will Sell to Developer

On July 24, a crowd of more than 60 friends and family stood and applauded outside Smokin’ J’s Real Texas BBQ in Gulfport. The Beach Boulevard restaurant may have seen its last BBQ smoke haze, because owner John Riesebeck is in the process of selling it to a developer.
GULFPORT, FL
Largo's mini waterpark is an inexpensive way to beat the heat

LARGO, Fla. - The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages. Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.
LARGO, FL
Overturned car slows traffic on US 19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Watch for slow-moving traffic on U.S. Highway 19 following a crash involving an overturned car, police said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Drew Street. Drivers in the area should expect delays, according to a tweet from the Clearwater Police Department.
CLEARWATER, FL
St. Pete landscaper exposed himself to kids while working in their yard, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a pair of small children back in November, according to police. St. Petersburg police said that Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, was doing yard work in a family’s backyard on Nov. 21, 2021, while one of the family’s children, a 5-year-old, was watching through the kitchen window.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yacht Starship launches brunch cruises from Tampa

Yacht Starship may offer the best brunch in Tampa. Brunch with a view? Nice. Brunch aboard a luxury vessel with stunning Tampa Bay views? Nicer. Yacht Starship is known for its luxe cruises, and now they’ve added a brunch adventure to their repertoire. The brunch cruises board at noon at launch at 12:30pm every Saturday and Sunday from Yacht Starship’s Channelside Drive location (603 Channelside Dr).
TAMPA, FL
Downtown traffic signal change causing concerns for St. Pete resident

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg resident has concerns about a new traffic signal in downtown. According to John Sherrard, the signal affects drivers going from 4th Street to Interstate-175. What You Need To Know. Signal affects drivers going from 4th Street to Interstate-175 Sherrard has been a...
Iced-Out Pastor Robbed Of $400,000 Worth On Jewelry At Church

Three robbers jumped in a church mid-sermon and stole more than $400,000 worth of jewelry off the pastor and his wife!. It happened at a Brooklyn church when three men dressed in black barged into the church and took all the jewelry off the Pastor and his wife right in front of everyone. The incident happened at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Ave. in Brooklyn. The entire event was captured on camera so you can watch it below. By the way, why does the Pastor and his wife have so much expensive jewelry?!
TAMPA, FL

