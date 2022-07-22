Looking for St Pete Area 6-Pack Charter Referral

Hey there. East coast guy here from Ormond Beach, taking the family to Treasure Island for my daughters sweet 16. She wants clear water versus the murk we swim in everyday. I live on the beach here and we get a good pompano run in spring and fall and the river here is producing plenty reds,.snook, flounder and sea trout. So is there any good surf fishing there in summer? Snook on the beaches like they are from palm beach south? Any advice would be appreciated. I was thinking about walking the beach in the am with a big ole jig or a twitch bait and get a beach snook. Thanks in advance for any info.

TREASURE ISLAND, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO