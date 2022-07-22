ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curriculum guide emphasizes equity skills for physicians in 3 stages of their careers

The Association of American Medical Colleges released its official diversity, equity and inclusion curriculum standards July 21. NBCNews reported May 21 the organization was planning to roll out new...

beckershospitalreview.com

How integrated solutions smash silos and usher in a new era in health care — 5 Qs with 3M's Michael Bee

When it comes to health care data, it isn’t simply a matter of collecting more. For data to make a difference, it must be put into context. Unfortunately, today's health IT environment is largely composed of standalone systems that require interfaces to communicate. Interoperability challenges between these systems can lead to inefficient processes and communication gaps that can affect quality and financial outcomes.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

4 national nursing home standard updates

Here are four national nursing home standard updates Becker's has reported on since June 30:. 1. CMS released its first home- and community-based services quality measure set July 21 to promote consistent quality measurement within and across such programs. 2. The CDC updated enhanced barrier precautions for nursing facilities July...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Nonprofit hospitals' charity care often lags behind for-profit competitors

Nonprofit hospitals benefit from billions in tax breaks in exchange for providing critical care to their communities, but experts question whether communities are reaping enough benefits. An analysis of the most recent annual reports that hospitals file with the federal government shows that nonprofit hospitals wrote off, in aggregate, 2.3...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

11 leaders on health equity initiatives launched in the last year

As the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing health equities, health systems nationwide have implemented a series of initiatives to reduce disparities. This compilation features guidance from 11 leaders at 11 systems who shared insights with Becker's via email. Question: What is the single most important initiative that has been implemented in...
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccines and omicron: 2 new findings

As omicron subvariant BA.5 prompts a summer surge in COVID-19 cases, here are two recent studies on vaccine effectiveness against the quickly spreading variant:. 1. The efficacy of primary vaccine doses have slightly decreased with each new variant the coronavirus cooks up, but booster doses are shortening that gap, according to research published July 19 in Science. The count of neutralizing antibody titers is the main metric for vaccine efficacy, and data indicates the amount of antibodies have waned with each new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans $500M expansion

Vanderbilt University Medical Center unveiled plans July 25 for its first major addition since 2009 and largest expansion to date: a 15-level inpatient tower slated for completion in 2027. The new tower, to be named the Link Building, will be constructed atop an existing parking structure on the Nashville hospital's...
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Where health system CIOs predict tech spending will increase, decrease

As the health IT field changes at a rapid pace with new technologies emerging and health system needs evolving, CIOs are rethinking where to put their investment dollars in order to improve their productivity, patient care and workflows. Below five health system CIOs tell Becker's where the top areas are...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo, Mercy collaborate on data use to speed disease diagnosis, treatment

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy signed a 10 year agreement July 26 to use deidentified patient outcomes to pinpoint diseases earlier and identify best treatment options. Using cloud-based technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the two health systems will aggregate clinical deidentified data, according to a July...
ROCHESTER, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

World-first HIV-positive heart transplant performed at Montefiore

The world's first heart transplant involving a donor and recipient who are both HIV-positive was performed at New York City-based Montefiore Health System's Bronx location. The recipient was in her sixties and suffered from advanced heart failure, the health system said July 26 in an email shared with Becker's. She received the heart transplant and a simultaneous kidney transplant in early spring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Vermont health system raises $24M

Bennington, Vt.-based Southwestern Vermont Health Care announced July 22 that $24 million has been raised over the last four years toward the goal of $25 million for its Vision 2020 Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign. The multiphase project will expand the hospital's emergency department and front entrance and construct the...
BENNINGTON, VT
beckershospitalreview.com

5 ways Renown Health's patient access department is tackling staff shortages

Labor shortages are affecting departments across the healthcare system. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health's director of patient access, Lauren Vessie, told Becker's that a lack of staffing in her department ultimately affects patients and the experience they have while in their most vulnerable state. "Today’s economy and workforce is very different...
RENO, NV
beckershospitalreview.com

Akron Children's, Health Catalyst team up for population health

Pediatric health system Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital is partnering with healthcare data and analytics company Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst will provide analytics for decision-making to the two hospitals and 54 care locations across Northeast Ohio within Akron Children's Hospital's network. The partnership will provide Akron Children's Hospital with Health Catalyst's Data Operating System platform, Pop Analyzer: Stratify Expert Data Collection, Value Optimizer, MeasureAble and Health Catalyst Embedded Care Gaps, according to a July 26 press release.
AKRON, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Cedars-Sinai gives record $36.5M to Los Angeles organizations

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has awarded a record $36.5 million to more than 200 local nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles working to address health equity and housing stability. Cedars-Sinai awarded $15 million to organizations focused on improving housing access, homelessness services and workforce development, according to a July 22 news release....
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic to close senior health center, lay off staff

Darby, Pa.-based Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic health system has announced it will close its Philadelphia-based Mercy Senior Health Center after just over two years, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported July 25. Because of rising costs, the center will close in September and cause 14 layoffs. The center opened in February 2020...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Wayne State University, Karmanos Cancer Institute gifted $100M for new research hub

Detroit-based Wayne State University School of Medicine and the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute plan to construct a $450 million complex to further their academic and research partnership. The complex will consist of two towers housing "collaborative medical education, research and laboratories, health science and community health clinics," according to...
DETROIT, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

How 2 decades of physician diversity work is paying off at Alameda Health System

Earlier this month, Alameda Health System witnessed a historic moment at one of its hospital's emergency departments that speaks to the organization's efforts to promote more diversity among its physician leaders, the Oakland, Calif.-based system said July 22. In an "entirely unplanned first" at Highland Hospital in Oakland, a team...
OAKLAND, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Retiring Owensboro Health CMIO shares thoughts on revenue cycle, IT challenges

Owensboro Health Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer David Danhauer, MD, has known he wanted to be in healthcare since sixth grade. Dr. Danhauer said passion has carried him throughout his career, first as a pediatrician for 27 years and as a CMIO for the last 10. At Kentucky-based Owensboro, he leads a clinical informatics team focused on improving patient engagement, care and safety and physician satisfaction. He oversaw the implementation of an enterprise EHR for ambulatory and inpatient settings; helped design a new $500 million, 450-bed regional hospital, and supported the growth of an ambulatory group of 180 providers in 30 locations.
OWENSBORO, KY
beckershospitalreview.com

Hackensack Meridian Health to end onsite child care due to costs

Hackensack Meridian Health plans to close child care centers operated onsite at its hospitals on Sept. 30, the Asbury Park Press reports. The Edison, N.J.-based health system told employees that child care centers, which have been open to both Hackensack Meridian employees and the broader community, have become too expensive to offer and aren't sustainable. Employees were notified of the plans for permanent closure via letter distributed by the system July 21.
HACKENSACK, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Methodist Hospital of Southern California rebrands to reflect new affiliation

Arcadia, Calif.-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California has unveiled a new brand identity July 6. Methodist Hospital of Southern California will now be called USC Arcadia Hospital, according to a press release. The name change reflects the hospital's affiliation with Keck Medicine, which was finalized on July 1. "Our hospital...
ARCADIA, CA

