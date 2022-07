Stock photo. Not an actual photo of the country clubPing Lee on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando, I’ve realized many things. And the first thing I realized was that if you’re bored here, you’re doing it all wrong. Orlando, and Florida as a whole, is one of the most bustling and busy states I’ve ever lived in, and I’m a California native, so that’s saying something. Florida (and Orlando) is also well-known for leisure. There are so many places to kick back and enjoy the famous Florida weather and scenery. It’s no wonder it’s one of the biggest vacation spots in the entire country, if not the world. And with leisure in Florida, you can’t go wrong with a good country club.

WINTER SPRINGS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO