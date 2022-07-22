ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Salute to Kids: Sophia Jordan

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

13-year-old Sophia Jordan faced major health problems and now sends...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salute
Chip Chick

Her Daughter Got Banned From Prom For Bullying Another Girl And She Wants To Let Her Throw Her Own After Prom Party

A mom has a 16-year-old daughter named Anna, and Anna recently got banned from being able to attend her high school's upcoming prom. This mom says that Anna's school informed her that Anna and some of her closest friends were bullying a girl at school, over the fact that Anna had a crush on a guy that this other girl happened to be friends with.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Woman raises grandchildren after son and daughter die days apart

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a woman who was raising her two grandchildren, a boy and a girl. There are many grandparents raising their grandchildren, and there are many reasons grandparents step in and take over the parenting duties for their own children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’ coffin carried by husband and son during private funeral

The coffin of Dame Deborah James has arrived for an intimate funeral in west London.Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien and son Hugo were among those who carried the wicker coffin, adorned with the rose that bears her name, into St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon.The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Her coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse as more than a dozen members of family walked in procession behind.The family, all dressed in black, were greeted...
CANCER
Tracey Folly

Strict mother won't let kids eat without asking permission first

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was very strict with the food in her house. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother wouldn't permit them to eat without asking permission first.
Gillian Sisley

Mom Enraged After Family Trashes Entire House

Is it solely a wife's responsibility to keep a clean home?. It's 2022, which means that old and outdated stereotypes about gender roles are pretty well something that should be left in the past. With that said, even if that is the case, there are still those who leave a lot of extra labor on the plates of women.
Slate

Help! I Have to Stop My Sister From Making Us Her Kids’ Guardian in Her Will.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) My sister and her husband are updating their will and have asked my husband and I to care for their two sons if they die unexpectedly. On paper, we’d be happy to take on this role—we are parents of three kids ourselves, we’re close with my nephews, and have similar parenting approaches and values. Lurking under this is money. We’re raising our three kids (one of whom was an unexpected twin) on a frugal budget. I’m a teacher, and my husband has complications from early 2020 COVID that limit him to part-time work at best. I have a second job and am attempting to find a better paying career, but at this point, my health insurance is essential. We worry a lot about money, especially our medical debt.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Jennifer Gareis Drops Gorgeous Family Photos That Reveal How They Spent Their Fabtastic Summer Vacation

It was a trip filled with cliff-diving, beautiful sunsets and heartwarming memories. Halfway into the summer, many of us have already gone on and returned from family vacations, including The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jennifer Gareis (Donna). Not only did the CBS soap fave travel to Paris with her husband Bobby Ghassemieh and their two children, Gavin and Sophia, the family also made a stop in Italy and took a Hawaiian getaway.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Apartment Therapy

This Family Built a Secret Kitchen Slide Under the Counter

Basements have the reputation of being scary, creepy, or just downright unpleasant, but one cleverly-placed indoor slide has one family’s basement evoking fun and excitement instead. Instagram account @spoiledrottenhomes, whose owner is a contractor, has shared videos of their latest remodeling project: a kitchen with a hidden slide under...
HOME & GARDEN
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy