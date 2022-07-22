Best Buy's best student deals in this 3-day Back-to-School sale

Best Buy's weekend sale has a Back-to-School theme , which means it's loaded with technology for students or those of us who kinda miss when we all we had to worry about was being a student. Of course, it is July so there is a whole lot of summer left. Maybe you want to fill that time with video games and binge watching your favorite shows. Maybe you just want to get ready for the new school year by outfitting yourself with some good headphones or a powerful laptop that'll help you be a bit more productive.

This Best Buy sale definitely covers a little bit of everything. We've rounded up some of the best student deals we could find, but you'll probably still want to browse the full sale, especially if you're looking for something specific not on our list. Remember in addition to free shipping on most things, you can order for in-store pickup if you'd rather get it really fast.

The sale will only last through the end of the day on July 24, so grab what you want while you can.

The best student deals at Best Buy:

Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds $150 $99.99

These earbuds are tuned with 12mm speakers that have enhanced bass, so you can jam to your favorite tunes. The active noise-cancellation ensures you can hear just what you want to hear, too. Plus you get a long-lasting battery that's enhanced by the wireless charging case. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 24-inch monitor $250 $169.99

Samsung's Odyssey series has been great for gamers, and this one is no exception. The budget price is fantastic, and you still get 24 inches of real estate with 1080p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. View Deal

TCL 43-inch 4K Roku TV $400 $259.99

I mean, the value here cannot be overstated. You're paying less than $300 for a 4K TV that has the full Roku content library built right into it. While it's not the largest TV, that might be ok if you're dealing with a small space. View Deal

Samsung N5200 40-inch smart TV $280 $269.99

If you live in a dorm room or somewhere where space is at a premium, a TV like this may be right up your alley. It is cheap but still loaded with smart features, including access to your favorite apps and compatibility with voice assistants. View Deal

LG UltraGear 32-inch monitor $500 $399.99

The huge 32-inch display uses LG's Nano IPS panel for supreme color while still maintaining a 1ms response time and includes a 165Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming. It also has AMD FreeSync with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. View Deal

HP Victus gaming desktop $730 $599.99

Powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Check out Best Buy's larger sale featuring a whole lot of gaming desktops you can choose from. View Deal

HP Envy x360 touchscreen laptop $1,100 $799.99

A laptop that looks great and travels well. The Envy x360 is one of our favorite laptops, and this one is on the Intel Evo platform so it's fast, powerful, and has a great battery life. View Deal

iBuyPower SlateMR gaming PC and Acer Nitro monitor bundle $1,020 $959.98

Get everything you need to get gaming right away with a prebuilt desktop that comes with a mouse and keyboard and then get the monitor you need to plug in bundled with it. The PC includes a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 touchscreen laptop $1,750 $1,299.99

This is a laptop that definitely won't disappoint. It has full touchscreen support, and the 13.5-inch display has 3K resolution so it looks amazing. Plus you get a lot of storage, Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast data transfers, and more. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.