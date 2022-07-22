PUBLISHER’S WORD – There Is No Distance Too Far When Your Child’s Life Is at Stake

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents performed two separate water rescues and located lost migrants. On July 24th, 2022, A McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) small unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) operator obtained visual of a group of seven suspected non-citizens near Mission, Texas. Agents arrived and immediately located five of the seven subjects while other agents continued to search for the remaining two. Agents located two men unresponsive and floating in the Inspiration Canal. The agents immediately entered the canal and removed the men from the water. Once out of the canal, the agents began resuscitation efforts, and one man soon began to breathe on his own. Agents performed chest compressions on the second man, who eventually expelled water and began to breath unassisted. An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) agent evaluated and stabilized the men, both determined to be undocumented non-citizens, before they were transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. Both men were medically cleared.

