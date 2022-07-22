ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

PUBLISHER’S WORD – There Is No Distance Too Far When Your Child’s Life Is at Stake

By MDN Staff
megadoctornews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Briggs had not expected to conceive a baby in 2020 as she had gone thru a decade without her menstrual cycle. The following year in March 2021 an IVG transfer failed; in August of 2021 she was pregnant naturally. At her 20-week ultrasound she was informed by doctors in Taiwan...

megadoctornews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
megadoctornews.com

Board Certified Neurosurgeon Joins DHR Health Neuroscience Institute

Edinburg, TX – The DHR Health Neuroscience Institute is pleased to welcome Inad B. Atassi, M.D, F.A.C.S., to the team. Utilizing the most advanced surgical techniques to provide comprehensive neurological care to patients, Dr. Atassi specializes in the treatment of brain tumors, spinal cord tumors, stroke and traumatic head & spine injuries.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Free health care provided for RGV residents

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of State and Health Services is offering free health care to residents across the Rio Grande Valley.  Fernando Gonzalez is one of many residents who registered in person to attend the health clinic at James Pace Early College in Brownsville.  He said the clinic has been a huge […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Free health clinics to be offered across South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering free health clinics throughout the week at locations across South Texas. The department’s aim is to prepare for disasters and public health emergencies, an initiative that is now called Operation Border Health Preparedness. Available services at the clinics include medical exams, immunizations […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County raises COVID-19 death toll

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, the county received an additional 1,516 laboratory reports of COVID-19. Hidalgo County confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A Donna woman in her 50s and an Edinburg man in his 60s died of the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Mcallen, TX
Society
City
Mcallen, TX
Edinburg, TX
Society
Brownsville, TX
Society
ValleyCentral

UTRGV to offer free digital trainings

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will conduct free digital literacy training to help local business owners hone their online skills. UTRGV has partnered with the RGV Partnership Foundation, a nonprofit organization, to start the trainings in mid-August. The in-person trainings, available in both...
HIDALGO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Free medical services to be offered during Operation Border Health /Preparedness

SAN JUAN, Texas – From Monday, July 25, to Saturday, July 30, the Texas Health and Human Services will carry out Operation Border Health/Preparedness (OBHP). OBHP is a program that sets up sites around the Rio Grande Valley, offering residents free health services. Services include general physician services, immunizations, screenings, sport physicals, dental services, vision services, and more.
SAN JUAN, TX
KRGV

High demand for skilled trade workers in Rio Grande Valley

José Luis Martínez is a high school student with a very clear goal in mind: He wants to be a welder. His motivation for seeking out the technical trade?. "Honestly, for the money,” Martinez said. Obtaining a certification through a trade school like South Texas College does...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Free produce distribution to be held in La Joya

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 partnered up with the City of La Joya and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley to host a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday. The event will take place at La Joya Lion's Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or while supplies last. There...
LA JOYA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Briggs
ValleyCentral

IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – IDEA Public Schools will be providing breakfast and lunch to qualifying campuses through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The IDEA Public Schools announced through a press release on Monday about a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll increases in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County has reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19. Cameron County has received an additional 742 laboratory reports of COVID-19. This includes the following 409 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Between Saturday and Monday, the county confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A La Feria man in his 90s and a […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg CISD to provide school supplies

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (ECISD) will provide students with school supplies for the upcoming school year. The ECISD has joined several Rio Grande Valley districts in an effort to provide all students with school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year. Among the supplies...
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Medicine#Family Medicine#Poverty#Stroke#Mph#Mcgovern Medical School#Dhr Health
fox40jackson.com

Texas border mayor demands help from Feds: ‘The numbers are incredible’

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sounded the alarm on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday on the “national crisis” at the southern border amid an “incredible” number of illegal crossings, getaway apprehensions, drug smuggling and human trafficking occurring in Texas. TED CRUZ RELEASES GRAPHIC VIDEO DETAILING ‘NARCO...
TEXAS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Brownsville: Top rated 7 Best Places to Visit in Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville is a city in Cameron County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is on the western Gulf Coast in South Texas, adjacent to the border with Matamoros, Mexico. Brownsville’s location means that the beaches of the Gulf Coast are only 20 miles away. These beaches are best enjoyed in the summer but can be visited all year.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
cbp.gov

RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents Enter Water, Rescue Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents performed two separate water rescues and located lost migrants. On July 24th, 2022, A McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) small unmanned aircraft system (SUAS) operator obtained visual of a group of seven suspected non-citizens near Mission, Texas. Agents arrived and immediately located five of the seven subjects while other agents continued to search for the remaining two. Agents located two men unresponsive and floating in the Inspiration Canal. The agents immediately entered the canal and removed the men from the water. Once out of the canal, the agents began resuscitation efforts, and one man soon began to breathe on his own. Agents performed chest compressions on the second man, who eventually expelled water and began to breath unassisted. An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) agent evaluated and stabilized the men, both determined to be undocumented non-citizens, before they were transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. Both men were medically cleared.
MISSION, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Law Enforcement Sweep Multiple Stash Houses

In the span of two days, Texas law enforcement has been able to shut down three different stash houses where unlawful migrants were being held, some allegedly against their will. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents apprehended people in two of those three smuggling stash houses and pursued...
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Missing teen found safe, reunited with family

Update: Lopez has been found and reunited with her family, according to an update from Brownsville PD. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Alyssa Gisselle Lopez, a 19-year-old person with autism, has been missing since about 2 p.m. today. Lopez was last […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County to give away 1000 backpacks

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the start of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, Cameron County Precinct 4 is offering free supplies to help parents during the back-to-school season. From 9 a.m. to noon on July 30, the county will offer free haircuts for children at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy