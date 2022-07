In response to subscribers leaving in record numbers, Netflix is doing the unthinkable: introducing adverts. To be very clear, Netflix is rolling out ads as part of a new, cheaper tier. You won't suddenly find four out of five dentists recommending Colgate in between episodes of Better Call Saul if you're already paying for a regular subscription. This is Netflix attempting to offer a cheaper option - but this of course comes with the compromise of having to sit through ads.

