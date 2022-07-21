ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

News Releases

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 5 days ago

From now through Dec. 31, 2022, people with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets, for class “a” offenses issued on or before June 30, 2020, can save money and get a fresh start, by calling the Oklahoma City Municipal Court at (405) 297-3898. You won’t be arrested or go to jail.

The penalty reduction program reduces the default fine in the case. For example, an overdue speeding ticket in warrant status could cost up to $613 -- $420 for fines, costs and fees, plus $193 for failure to appear. But it can be resolved for $155 during the penalty reduction program.

“More than 8,363 cases have been resolved through this program since we launched in it 2019,” said Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson. “This is an excellent opportunity to clear any outstanding warrants you have with Oklahoma City Municipal Court.”

As with any case in Oklahoma City Municipal Court, people with financial difficulties can request a hearing for a judge to determine their ability to pay. Judges have the discretion to waive or reduce fines, costs and fees for people who can’t afford them.

Call (405) 297-3898 or visit the Municipal Court Customer Service Window, 701 Couch Drive, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays, except City-observed holidays, to pay the ticket or request a hearing if you have financial difficulties. You can also visit okc.gov/court for an online payment link and other details.

The Oklahoma City Council approved extending the penalty reduction program on June 21, 2022.

