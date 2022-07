San Antonio has landed an XFL team. The football league announced three new cities are joining the league. In addition to San Antonio, Las Vegas and Orlando are being added. The teams take the place of New York, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay, which were the clubs with the lowest attendance during the 2020 season. In total, the XFL has eight teams with the rest coming from Houston, St. Louis, Seattle, Washington DC and Arlington.

