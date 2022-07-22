ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Efeste 2020 Lola Connor Lee Chardonnay (Wahluke Slope)

winemag.com
 3 days ago

Despite its label, fruit for this wine actually comes from a vineyard in the Columbia Valley. No matter. The...

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Velveeta Releases Cheese-Infused Martini That's Garnished with Pasta Shells

On Wednesday, Velveeta released their own unique spin on a dirty martini — the "Veltini" — made with Velveeta-infused vodka. The brand teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group for the unconventional creation. Select locations of the steakhouse chain will offer the martini for $15 during "golden hour" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. But the cheesy cocktail won't be around for too long — it's only available for a limited time and while supplies last.
CHICAGO, IL
Food & Wine

Natural Wine 101: An Explainer on Low-Intervention Wine

The style seizing wine lists is more straightforward than smelly, gassy glasses once suggested. Despite my own wine aversions, I have to resist interfering when a drinking companion vehemently refuses a single style or varietal. Experience uncovers the nuance in each glass of buttery or minerally Chardonnay, dry or divisively sweet Riesling, and yes, seemingly soapy or delightfully punchy orange wine. Styles have spectrums, and while natural wine may seem off the chart at first taste, it's all about resisting interference — however cloudy the outcome.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Pitmaster Pat Martin on the Best Wines to Pair With Barbecue

In Pat Martin’s newest cookbook Life Of Fire: Mastering The Arts of Pit-Cooked Barbecue, The Grill, And The Smokehouse, there’s a photo of the pitmaster leaning against an old Yeti cooler in a pickup truck with several bottles of wine. It wasn’t a staged image, but it’s an important one to Martin nonetheless: it looks so natural you might wonder if you should have been drinking wine with barbecue this entire time. And that was the point. It’s a message of accessibility and of challenging long-held stereotypes of both barbecue and masculinity. If you’re seeking out a phenomenal meal, why wouldn’t you have it with a glass of wine, barbecue included? And why can’t masculinity look like a glass of wine? Martin makes what he calls “a case for wine” in the book, and we couldn’t agree more. Here, he shares with InsideHook his favorite wine pairings for a variety of meats. Your summer barbecue just got so much better.
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Aperol Spritz Recipe

If you regularly enjoy dinner and drinks out on the town, you've likely seen Aperol spritzes on restaurant cocktail menus. This simple and tasty drink combines Aperol with Prosecco along with a splash of soda water to give the drink the perfect amount of fizz. This beverage is wonderful to enjoy at a brunch or a happy hour, and it also goes well with dinner. According to Tuscany Now & More, this drink originated in Northern Italy in the 1950s and has been gaining popularity in the United States.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Alcohol#Fruit#Food Drink#Beverages#Wine Enthusiast
Robb Report

Taste Test: Old Forester’s Ex-Master Taster Makes an Impressive Debut With Her New Whiskey

As we covered here recently, ex-Old Forester master taster Jackie Zykan left her job a few months ago to embark upon her own whiskey venture, Hidden Barn. And the first release, a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, has dropped sooner than anticipated. It’s a world away from Old Forester in terms of flavor profile, but it’s a solid first foray into the world of blending.
KENTUCKY STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi celebrates National Wine and Cheese Day with perfect summer pairings

Many people will be drinking a toast to National Wine and Cheese Day today (July 25) to celebrate the landmark. This year, with the help of wine expert Sam Caporn, low-cost supermarket Aldi is helping shoppers with her expert advice on how to find the perfect wines to match fan favourite cheese dishes this summer.
DRINKS
CNN

The best drip coffee makers of 2022

We tested the best-rated drip coffee makers using a wide range of criteria over the course of several weeks. Many, many pots of coffee later, we settled on four standout drip coffee machines.
FOOD & DRINKS
HollywoodLife

These Trendy Linen Pants Are A Vacay Must-Have

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is the prime time for travel. If you’re packing your bags and getting ready to jet-set or hit the road for a well-deserved summer getaway, you don’t want to leave without packing these. The Rapbin Women’s Cotton Linen Pants are a vacation must-have. These comfy and cute linen pants are under $40, making them an easy add to your luggage.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

What's Really So Important About Carignan Wine

For some, wine can be easily bifurcated into two areas: red and white. For others, it's a rich tapestry lush with varying shades, flavors, and nuances. No matter which camp you fall into, an important wine variety is beginning to come back into vogue, and you should most definitely be aware of it.
DRINKS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Instant Tropical Sunrise Fruit Pops Recipe

This refreshing tropical sunrise fruit pop recipe is easy and can be made in minutes. We love special summer treats and this is one of our favorite recipes that delights all who try it. The tangy and sweet creamy texture will have you making more soon!. One thing is for...
RECIPES
Lootpress

7 Starbucks cold beverages under 15g of sugar

Customers can beat the heat with a variety of thirst-quenching cold beverages from Starbucks. For those looking for a refreshing sip to enjoy, here are seven Starbucks cold beverages that are full of flavor with less than 15 grams of sugar in a Grande (16 fl oz.) beverage. Cold coffee.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

This New BBQ-Inspired Whiskey Was Made in Collaboration with Traeger Grills

Wood is one of the most important aspects of any whiskey. Generally, when we're talking about wood and whiskey, we're talking about the barrel and, by extension, age statement. WhistlePig Whiskey, best known for its rye whiskies, has teamed up with Traeger Grills, best known for its wood pellet grills,...
DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Trader Joe’s Is Selling Pineapple Plants

You don’t need to walk into the produce section of Trader Joe’s to stumble upon a pineapple right now. The grocery store is currently selling Pineapple Bromeliad plants in the garden center and these houseplants are one of the coolest Trader Joe’s has sold yet. Pineapple Bromeliad...
GARDENING
Cassius

Salud: Putting A Spotlight On Tequila For National Tequila Day 2022

Tequila, the distilled spirit made from Mexico’s blue agave plant, has its fair share of fans across the world for good reason. At its best, tequila is just as enjoyable as some of the aged spirits of lore and we’re putting a spotlight on the juice ahead of National Tequila Day (July 24).
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy