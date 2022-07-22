ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Charlotte North, a North Texas native and the best lacrosse player in the world

By Keith Russell
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyQ0K_0gp3gXoZ00

The best lacrosse player in the world is from North Texas 03:49

DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Anyone who's seen Charlotte North play feels the same way. North leading the U.S. Women's Lacrosse Team to the World Cup title earlier this month was an exclamation point on a belief that many people have shared for a while.

North says, "I've just been so fortunate that the sport has given me so many incredible relationships and people along the way...that I think will last a lifetime and that's my biggest takeaway from that."

Everyone else's biggest takeaway is that Charlotte North is the best lacrosse player in the world. The best in the world, woman or man. She's the all-time NCAA leader in goals scored. At Boston College, North became the back-to-back winner of the award given to the best individual player in the sport. She's the back-to-back ACC female athlete of the year (regardless of sport). But, her greatness didn't start on the world stage or in college. It started here in North Texas at the Episcopal School of Dallas.

Maggie Koch, The Episcopal School of Dallas girls' lacrosse head coach explains, "the quickness with which she picked everything up and how skilled she got in such a short amount of time. It was myself and Allie, with whom I coach....we look at each other and say this kid is gonna be really really special."

North chimes in, "at The Episcopal School of Dallas, I was just surrounded by such amazing people. It was such a tight-knit group and a culture of winning...and that's where I learned it first."

If you want to learn about Charlotte North, all you have to do is go to her Instagram page and see her 75 thousand followers. What people need to know, is that her journey to the top didn't begin in the northeastern hotbed for lacrosse. It began in DFW. Here the popularity of lacrosse is on the rise, but it is still not as popular as the sport is in other places.

North says her philosophy has always been, "the ball is in your court. I think while you might feel you're at a disadvantage...whether you're starting later, or where lacrosse isn't as flourished, it shows how much hard work can take you far."

Koch, who took over as the girls lacrosse head coach at The Episcopal School of Dallas in 2015, when Charlotte was a sophomore, says seeing her former player's wildest dreams come true has been amazing. She also says North is an example for all young people.

When asking the two ladies, "what would your message be to young ladies and young men who don't. play lacrosse...and may not play anything, but they want to be something in this world?" Koch answered first. "I think it's really important that you find time for the things that matter to you. If something matters to you, you will find time for it."

Charlotte North finished, "I think it's all about what you're passionate about in life. It will make you work hard and it won't feel like work. It won't be something you dread. It will be something you wholeheartedly enjoy."

By the way, North was the first overall pick this year in the Athletes Unlimited Women's Professional Lacrosse League.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

XFL announces headquarters will move to Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Professional football league, the XFL, announced on Monday that its new football operations hub will move to Arlington. "The XFL has officially landed in the great football state of Texas," said XFL Owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.What does it mean to be a hub? A three-year agreement has been signed, providing a centralized performance facility and multiple practice venues for preseason and in-week training for teams, the league said.The hub will consist of practice facilities at Choctaw Stadium, Northwest ISD Stadium, Southlake Carroll Dragon Stadium and Vernon Newsom Stadium. Choctaw Stadium will be the in-week practice facility for the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

World champion twirler ready to pass the baton

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Adaline Bebo is a reigning world champion in twirling. But it's how you reach that level in discipline that many don't know much about. "About my sophomore year in high school, I would do 4 a.m. practices. And, I did that all the way through college, so I could get in my training before classes," Bebo explained.She first picked up a baton when she was 9-years-old and quickly realized it could take her a long way. When asked what are some of the stereotypes she's heard about twirling, Bebo said, "So you march in parades? Can you...
FORT WORTH, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Shooting at Love Field - DFW

DFW| Dallas, TX (Dallas County)| SHTSTB| 8008 Herb Kelleher Way| DPD on scene active shooter at Love Field. PD reporting shooter down. Unkn number of victims| DFW248| 11:15. Initial report are a lady with a handgun at a ticket counter shot by an officer. text posted on another website .......
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Sports
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Garth Brooks Stops By Arlington

From country and rock stars to a musical comedy, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Taking over AT&T Stadium this Saturday night, country icon Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour to Arlington on July 30. Tickets are sold out on the AT&T Stadium website, except for standing room-only tickets, but you can probably still hunt some for resale.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

Here are the best hospitals in Texas, ranked by US News

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26. The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8. Ascension Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#North Texas#Tx
What Now Dallas

RangeWater Purchases 23-acre Property Near Texas Motor Speedway To Build Palo, Ellianna

RangeWater Real Estate is expanding in Texas with the purchase of a 23-acre property near the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, a spokesperson tells What Now Dallas. The multifamily real estate firm is breaking ground in the Beechwood neighborhood with two product types: Palo, a 120-unit townhome community as part of its Storia build-to-rent (BTR) home portfolio, and Ellianna, a 325-unit apartment community.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
KDAF

Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
AdWeek

David Schechter Leaving WFAA After 16 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Veteran Dallas reporter David Schechter has announced that he’s leaving Tegna’s ABC affiliate WFAA after 16 years. “Hi, friends. After...
DALLAS, TX
sillyamerica.com

Muffler Men in Dallas, Texas

For a roadside attraction named “Muffler Man,” not a lot of muffler men actually hold mufflers. You’ll sometimes see axes, American flags, custom-built rockets, or, often, nothing at all. But for whatever reason, mufflers aren’t as popular accessories as you think they’d be. But there are three Muffler Men in Dallas, Texas and each one of them actually carries a muffler.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Seafood in Dallas-Fort Worth

Being land-locked no longer means bad seafood. In fact, the once-detrimental geographical situation forever changed once Dallas restaurants started flying in their fish and shellfish. It’s so common now that just last weekend we were stuck in the middle seat on Southwest Airlines between an emotional support octopus and a crate of lobsters getting rowdy on in-flight ranch waters. You can buddy up to equally fresh seafood at our city’s best sushi spots, but you’ll find a boatload of superb seafood at places ranging from casual fish shacks and charming bistros to elegant steakhouses and fine-dining establishments all across North Texas. So, next time your food cravings lean toward the deep blue depths, head to one of these 16 spots with bounties that would make Poseidon jealous.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

A YouTube Prankster's Predator 'Sting' Snags a Garland ISD Teacher

Back in the early 2000s, the most popular segment on NBC's news show Dateline was "To Catch a Predator." Host Chris Hansen would confront suspected child predators snagged in an online sting operation shortly before they were arrested by local police. The segment came to a screeching halt in 2008...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy