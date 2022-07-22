Charlotte North, a North Texas native and the best lacrosse player in the world

The best lacrosse player in the world is from North Texas 03:49

DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Anyone who's seen Charlotte North play feels the same way. North leading the U.S. Women's Lacrosse Team to the World Cup title earlier this month was an exclamation point on a belief that many people have shared for a while.

North says, "I've just been so fortunate that the sport has given me so many incredible relationships and people along the way...that I think will last a lifetime and that's my biggest takeaway from that."

Everyone else's biggest takeaway is that Charlotte North is the best lacrosse player in the world. The best in the world, woman or man. She's the all-time NCAA leader in goals scored. At Boston College, North became the back-to-back winner of the award given to the best individual player in the sport. She's the back-to-back ACC female athlete of the year (regardless of sport). But, her greatness didn't start on the world stage or in college. It started here in North Texas at the Episcopal School of Dallas.

Maggie Koch, The Episcopal School of Dallas girls' lacrosse head coach explains, "the quickness with which she picked everything up and how skilled she got in such a short amount of time. It was myself and Allie, with whom I coach....we look at each other and say this kid is gonna be really really special."

North chimes in, "at The Episcopal School of Dallas, I was just surrounded by such amazing people. It was such a tight-knit group and a culture of winning...and that's where I learned it first."

If you want to learn about Charlotte North, all you have to do is go to her Instagram page and see her 75 thousand followers. What people need to know, is that her journey to the top didn't begin in the northeastern hotbed for lacrosse. It began in DFW. Here the popularity of lacrosse is on the rise, but it is still not as popular as the sport is in other places.

North says her philosophy has always been, "the ball is in your court. I think while you might feel you're at a disadvantage...whether you're starting later, or where lacrosse isn't as flourished, it shows how much hard work can take you far."

Koch, who took over as the girls lacrosse head coach at The Episcopal School of Dallas in 2015, when Charlotte was a sophomore, says seeing her former player's wildest dreams come true has been amazing. She also says North is an example for all young people.

When asking the two ladies, "what would your message be to young ladies and young men who don't. play lacrosse...and may not play anything, but they want to be something in this world?" Koch answered first. "I think it's really important that you find time for the things that matter to you. If something matters to you, you will find time for it."

Charlotte North finished, "I think it's all about what you're passionate about in life. It will make you work hard and it won't feel like work. It won't be something you dread. It will be something you wholeheartedly enjoy."

By the way, North was the first overall pick this year in the Athletes Unlimited Women's Professional Lacrosse League.