Casper, WY

WCA South Volleyball Practice

By Frank Gambino
 4 days ago
The South volleyball team for the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star game wants to have some fun and wants to win too. On the roster, they a couple of all...

K2 Radio

Two Casper College Cowboys Win $$$ at Cheyenne Frontier Days

A pair of Canadians who headed south to advance their skills on bucking horses and go to school at Casper College made the most of their progressive round appearances at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Saddle-bronc rider Q Taylor and bareback rider Ethan Mazurenko finished in the top four of their sets and have spots in the CFD semifinals this weekend. Getting to the semi-finals isn't easy considering the quality of the contestants at Frontier Days. The stock is top notch and these guys have a golden opportunity to score. Taylor carded an 83.5 in the first performance of the saddle bronc and picked up $1471 while Ethan Mazurenko had an 81 in the bareback in the 2nd perf and won $204.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PhotoFest! Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball

The Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star volleyball match was certainly entertaining at Casper College on Saturday afternoon. In 5 great sets, the South defeated the North25-21, 19-2518-25,25-19 and 15-12. The South received 9 kills each from Brice Hansen of Lyman and Mia Hutchinson of Star Valley. The North was led by Demi Stauffenberg from Lander with 13 kills. Upton's Alyson Louderback had 7 kills and 3 blocks.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PhotoFest! WCA Girls Basketball All-Star Game

The Wyoming Coaches Association Girls Basketball All-Star game was back and forth affair but the South held off the North 53-45 on Saturday afternoon at Casper College. The South got off to a great start but the North surged back into the only to see the South surge to the finish line. The South was led in scoring by Reece Halley of Torrington with 12 with Cokeville's Emmie Barnes chipping in 11. Logann Alvar of Kelly Walsh paced the North with a dozen and Emma Patik of Natrona had 9.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Northern Lights May Be Visible in Wyoming, Nebraska Tonight

Folks in Wyoming and Nebraska may be able to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, or aurora borealis, tonight. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says those who live in their northern Wyoming and northern Nebraska Panhandle forecast zones may be able to see the lights on the horizon.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Warm Day Today In SE Wyoming, Unsettled Weather The Next Few Days

Expect a much warmer day today, than cooler and more unsettled weather the rest of this week, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following graphic and statement on its website:. Much Warmer Today. Unsettled Forecast for Upcoming Work Week. Expect temperatures to...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Final Rock the Block is the End of an Era

For years, Rock the Block had been a staple a summer nights in Downtown Casper. Stationed outside of Yellowstone Bar & Grill, Rock the Block was a chance for the community to come out, eat some food, drink some beer, listen to music and, most importantly, spend some time together.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Firefighters Control Wildfire Northeast of Casper

Multiple agencies responded to a lightning-ignited, estimated 200-acre wildland fire in the north Cole Creek area early Friday evening, and were monitoring it on Saturday, according to a news release from the Natrona County Fire District. A U.S. Bureau of Land Management tanker pilot noticed smoke in the area northeast...
K2 Radio

Ready, Set, Go! Natrona County School District Reminders

The Natrona County School District (NCSD) reminds parents and guardians of important “to-do” items for families to complete before the start of school, according to Tanya Sutherland in a written statement. NCSD asks all K-12 families to go online before the first day of school and/or athletic/activity practices...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Six Mile Road Wildland Fire in Natrona County

On Wednesday, July 20th, at approximately 1:00pm, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for a wildland fire in the area of Six Mile Road and West US HWY 20-26, according to a press release from the Natrona County Fire District. Multiple NCFD fire units responded to the scene...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
