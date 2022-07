Former Black Flag and Rollins Band singer Henry Rollins has announced Asia tour dates as part of his ‘Good To See You’ 2022 spoken word tour. Following the resumption of his ‘Good To See You’ 2022 tour in September, Rollins’ tour will take him to Club eX in Tokyo, Japan on October 19 before performing in Bangkok’s Aksra Theatre on October 21. He will then perform at the KL Plenary Theatre in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on October 23 before ending his run of Asia tour dates at the Victoria Theatre in Singapore on October 25.

