DAWSON -- Citizen journalist Donna Anderson sent this photo to The Albany Herald with a few words of explanation: "My nephew, Chris Weathersby, sent me this photo that he took outside of Dawson of a beautiful double rainbow. After a recent rain, it appeared in the sky with its rainbow colors arching to form a wonderful sight representing hope, faith and love. It’s a good sign when you see a double rainbow and a treat for the soul. Once again, the sun and rain worked together to form a glorious display.”

DAWSON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO