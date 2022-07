While Amazon's latest Fire 7 tablet (available at Amazon for $59.99) is a decent upgrade over the 2019 model, it still can't hit the sweet spot between affordability and experience. Despite its impressively low price tag, the Fire 7 is held back by sluggish performance, a disappointing display, and poor app selection. It’s fine enough for the basics, and at that price, you may be able to tolerate those drawbacks to save some cash, but don’t expect anything near an iPad-level experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO