EAST SIDE — Chicago’s Labor Day Parade is returning for the first time since before the start of the pandemic and is accepting applications for people who want to march. The parade, also known as the East Side Labor Day Parade, is set for 12 p.m. Sept. 3 and aims to celebrate the history of local labor rights and the thousands of union members living in Chicago. Its original run was from the late 1950’s until 1993. Ald. Susan Sadlowski (10th), with help from local businesses, unions and community members, revived the parade in 2015.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO