ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: Yankees, Mets unwilling to trade top 3 prospects for Soto

By Tom Ruminski
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and New York Mets aren't interested in trading at least their top three prospects in a deal for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman....

www.thescore.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Phillies Release Statement On Controversial Pete Rose Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies have welcome Pete Rose back to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since he received a lifetime ban in 1989. Rose is scheduled to attend a celebration of the 1980 World Series champions held on Aug. 7. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies issued a statement regarding Rose's participating in the ceremony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Look: Meet Giancarlo Stanton's Rumored Girlfriend

New York Yankees superstar Giancarlo Stanton is rumored to be dating 29-year-old actress Priscilla Quintana. The two were spotted together at a Los Angeles club following the 2022 MLB All-Star Game earlier this week, per SideAction.com. The 32-year-old slugger was seen smiling alongside his new girlfriend in photos obtained by the site.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Slash
ClutchPoints

Yankees get worrying Giancarlo Stanton injury update ahead of Subway Series vs Mets

The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for New York

The New York Mets are among multiple playoff contending teams that head into next month’s MLB trade deadline with more questions than answers. Mets general manager Billy Eppler did at the least address one team need on Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran slugger is slated to compete with J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to be the Mets’ go-to designated hitter over the stretch run of the campaign. However, the move may not rule them out from once again bolstering the position by possibly pulling off a trade for the likes of Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini or Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The New York Yankees#The New York Post#Mlb Pipeline#Nl#Mvp
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: LA To Utilize Six-Man Rotation During Grueling Stretch

The Dodgers have been steamrolling through the first half of the season with a 63-30 overall record going into today’s game. With 14 more games to go of the 18 games in a row stretch, manager Dave Roberts revealed that LA plans to use a 6-man pitching rotation made up of Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney, and Mitch White.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
theScore

Report: Mets, Astros contacted Cubs about Contreras

The New York Mets and Houston Astros are among the teams to have contacted the Chicago Cubs regarding the availability of catcher Willson Contreras, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The San Francisco Giants are also searching for catching help but weren't directly linked to Contreras, Passan adds. Contreras is on...
HOUSTON, TX
The Ringer

Everything You Need to Know About a Potential Juan Soto Trade

So. You want to trade Juan Soto. (Are we still doing the Captain America meme? Let’s do the Captain America meme.) Soto is 23 years old. He’s already made two All-Star teams, won a batting title and a World Series, and has a higher career OBP than Mickey Mantle. His career wRC+ (154) is the same as Willie Mays (154) and higher than Hank Aaron (153). He’s having arguably the worst season of his career, and yet he’s walking almost 20 percent of the time and ranks 14th in the league in wRC+. Soto has posted an OBP of .400 each of the past four seasons, a feat only four other hitters have achieved twice in that time. (Soto also did it in 2018 but came up eight plate appearances short of qualifying for the leaderboard.)
MLB
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy