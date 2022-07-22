Gård 2019 Ice Wine Lawrence Estate Wines Riesling (Royal Slope)

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. If you’re looking for a review of the new high-proof Jack Daniel’s, go here. Two new limited releases from the James B. Beam Distilling Company and Master Distiller Freddie Noe. These are the debut of an ongoing series of annual releases, featuring “some of James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s rarest and most unique liquids.” Jacob’s Well (108 proof) is a blend of two ultra-aged expressions: one 16-year-old traditional bourbon and one 15-year-old high-rye bourbon (if you like extra-aged bourbons with a lot of wood character and the right amount of rye spice, this is excellent). Meanwhile, Colonel James B. Beam goes the opposite direction — it’s an homage to the whiskeys made right after Prohibition. Here, they’re taking it off the still at a lower distillation proof and only aging for two years — it’s spicy, nutty and full of vanilla.

