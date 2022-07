BEAUMONT — We have an update tonight. We'll learning that an accused robber in Beaumont -- who was shot by a store clerk -- is still in the hospital. Beaumont police say the store clerk shot 62-year-old William Coleman after he threatened her with a knife and attacked her Friday night at Everest Food Mart in the 2800 block of Eastex Freeway.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO