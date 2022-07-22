ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Britt Beemer, 70, Orlando, Florida

kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Location:New Life Missionary Church, Bedford,...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

William "Bill" Larabee, 75, College Springs, Iowa

Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: College Springs Cemetery at a later date. Bill passed away after a brief illness at Nebraska Methodist Hospital with his wife by his side. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
COLLEGE SPRINGS, IA
kmaland.com

Pamela A. Cooper, 74, Fairfax, Missouri

Visitation Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: There is no scheduled family visitation. English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Cemetery: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax. Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
FAIRFAX, MO
kmaland.com

Joe M. Bengtson, 84, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Essex Cemetery. Notes:Joe passed away Monday evening, July 25, 2022, at Accura Healthcare - Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Larry D. Heard, 74 of Shenandoah

Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Larry passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center . Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Creativity flows at Wabash Arts Camp

(Shenandoah) -- Participants and instructors, alike, call it "the best week of the year." One-hundred-45 children in grades 3-7 are participating in a KMAland summertime tradition--the 31st annual Wabash Arts Camp. Activities take place this week at Shenandoah's National Guard Armory, as well as the Restored Depot and portions of Sportman's Park. Kelly Carey is the camp's director. Carey tells KMA News the number of campers participating each year is amazing--some come from as far away as California.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

UFR Podcast No. 1498: Weekend Rundown, Mike Jungblut, MJ Nelson

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1498: Monday, July 25th. The weekend rundown on dirt track racing, baseball HOF & more. Mondays with Mike Jungblut. Nebraska City's MJ Nelson. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Creston's Downing named to Outland Trophy Watch List

(Ames) -- Creston graduate and Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is among the 89 selections for the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List. Downing started all 13 games for the Cyclones last year and was a First Team All-Big 12 nod. Kansas State's Cooper Beebe was also named to the...
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Sidney Rodeo ready for 99th showing

(Sidney) -- One of the more storied traditions is set for next week in Rodeotown, USA. The 99th installment of the Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo takes place August 2-6. From mutton busting to meeting many of the star performers, the rodeo welcomes an array of family-friendly fun. On the KMA "Morning Show," Lyle Tackett invites everyone to come check out this energetic event.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont County mourns McAllister's passing

(Farragut) -- Fremont County residents are reacting to the passing of a county official over the weekend. Funeral services are set for longtime Fremont County Recorder Jennifer McAllister, who died Friday after battling cancer for more than a year. She was 46. A lifelong Fremont County resident, McAllister worked in the county recorder's office for 24 years--the past 11 as recorder. She was also a staunch member of the Farragut Fire Department for 24 years, and taught hunter safety courses. In a 2018 "Meet the Candidates" interview, McAllister told KMA News she sought reelection because she enjoyed the job.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Mullen: Summer travel, festivities contributing to COVID uptick

(Clarinda) -- As summer travels and festivities rolled through Page County in July, as did a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases. That's according to Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen, who tells KMA News over the past seven days, the county has seen 21 reported cases of COVID, up from just a total of nine cases throughout the entire month of June. However, Mullen adds the county has seen zero hospitalizations in July due to COVID. Mullen says the uptick in cases is likely connected to an influx of the typical summer gatherings.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Helicopter, power line incident results in nearly $270,000 in damages

(Clarinda) -- A power line north of Clarinda sustained a considerable amount of damage in a helicopter incident over the weekend. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the sheriff's office was dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday to the area of 180th Street and Redwood Avenue after a resident notified PAGE COMM of a helicopter taking down an electrical power line. After an investigation, authorities say a Bell Helicopter model 206 owned by JBI Helicopters of Abbeville, LA was spraying a field in the area, when the pilot, Oren William Perkins of Abbeville, struck the wire unintentionally and the blade cut the wire.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Top 50 Team Countdown 50-49: Fremont-Mills boys golf, Sterling girls golf

(KMAland) -- With the 2021-22 sports season in the books, KMA Sports now turns its attention to recapping the remarkable year in KMAland athletics. The KMA Sports Team Countdown has continued to grow over the years from 10 to 25 to 35. Well, another great year calls for the list to grow one final time -- to the top 50 KMAland teams from 2021-22. This year's list features 49 state qualifying teams and 12 state champions.
TABOR, IA
kmaland.com

Debate over wind turbines, Invenergy's 'Shenandoah Hills' wind farm continues in Page County

(Clarinda) -- Both opponents and proponents of wind turbines and a proposed project within Page County continue to make their respective cases. During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the county's board of supervisors discussed Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm project with Page County Horizons and their continued concerns with the company's permit application. Mary Ann Gibson is a landowner in the Lincoln and Morton Townships. Gibson asked the board who would hold Invenergy or a respective project owner accountable for complaints filed by residents or companies such as KYFR for signal interference.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Holt County teenager pronounced dead after drowning Saturday

(Oregon) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol officials confirm a recent South Holt R-1 School District graduate drowned in the Missouri River over the weekend. Troop H Public Information Officer Shane Hux tells KMA News at around 2:10 p.m. Saturday the Holt County Sheriff's Office requested assistance in searching for an 18-year-old male, later identified as Alexander Harris of Forest City, along the Missouri River. Hux says Harris had been fishing and swimming with his family on a sand bar roughly a half-mile north of Payne's Landing in Holt County, when he attempted to assist another swimmer but got caught up in the river's current, went under, and never resurfaced. Hux says multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a nearly two-day search for Harris.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Clarinda man booked on warrant

(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man was booked on a warrant stemming from a pair of charges Monday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 40-year-old Joshua Jay Martin of Clarinda was arrested at the county courthouse on a Page County warrant for the original charges of consumption of alcohol in a public place -- 1st offense -- and disorderly conduct.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County suspect booked on warrant

(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested on a warrant in Mills County Thursday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 24-year-old David Glen Combs shortly before 10:40 a.m. at the Mills County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Combs was booked on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of driving while barred and operating while intoxicated 1st offense.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Montgomery County supervisors hear another pipeline inspection pitch

(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to explore inspection services for a proposed carbon pipeline project. Officials with Snyder and Associates made their pitch to the county's board of supervisors at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Kristina Paradise, a construction technician based in Snyder and Associate's Fort Dodge office, outlined the company's services and responsibilities with inspecting Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed CO2 pipeline planned for a good portion of western Iowa. Paradise says she would serve as the company's main point of contact during the inspection process.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

