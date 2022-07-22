Britt Beemer, 70, Orlando, Florida

(Oregon) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol officials confirm a recent South Holt R-1 School District graduate drowned in the Missouri River over the weekend. Troop H Public Information Officer Shane Hux tells KMA News at around 2:10 p.m. Saturday the Holt County Sheriff's Office requested assistance in searching for an 18-year-old male, later identified as Alexander Harris of Forest City, along the Missouri River. Hux says Harris had been fishing and swimming with his family on a sand bar roughly a half-mile north of Payne's Landing in Holt County, when he attempted to assist another swimmer but got caught up in the river's current, went under, and never resurfaced. Hux says multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a nearly two-day search for Harris.
