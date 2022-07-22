Britt Beemer, 70, Orlando, Florida

(Clarinda) -- As summer travels and festivities rolled through Page County in July, as did a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases. That's according to Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen, who tells KMA News over the past seven days, the county has seen 21 reported cases of COVID, up from just a total of nine cases throughout the entire month of June. However, Mullen adds the county has seen zero hospitalizations in July due to COVID. Mullen says the uptick in cases is likely connected to an influx of the typical summer gatherings.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO