2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A prosecutor says that a commercial truck driver charged in the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club told police he caused the crash and wasn’t looking, while his lawyer said it was the fault of the lead biker, who looked over his shoulder at his fellow riders moments beforehand. The prosecutor said Tuesday that 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had taken heroin, fentanyl and cocaine on June 21, 2019, and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash along U.S. Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire. Zhukovskyy’s lawyer said the lead biker was drunk and came into contact with Zhukovskyy’s truck first. Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct.

CONCORD, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO