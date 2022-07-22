ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old,...

