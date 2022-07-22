History of firefighting is labor of love

PRINCETON — Longtime firefighter and town resident Tom Kokernak finished a project last year that he had started a long time ago: "The History of the Sterling Fire Department from 1781 to 1981," a book he said he is “very proud to have written.”. “It tells the...
All residents evacuated the home without injury, but one firefighter was transported to Emerson Hospital due to suspected heat exhaustion. About 65 firefighters from 17 communities assisted the Concord Fire Department in knocking down a six-alarm blaze Sunday night. The department responded to a report of a fire at a...
WORCESTER, Mass. — Ten days after heavy building material punched a hole through the roof of an apartment building on Mill Street in Worcester, many of the residents of the 32 units are still looking for new places to live. The exterior roof collapsed on July 15 into a...
Just off the Somerville bike path, Michael Collins waded through the bushes and picked up a metal box. Collins popped open the lid — and immediately noticed a rancid smell. A dead rat was decomposing inside. "I’d say it’s a juvenile," said Michael Collins, of Modern Pest Services, as...
North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
BOSTON — A crane tipped over at a construction site in Boston, prompting a large emergency response on Tuesday morning. Firefighters responding to the area of Crescent and Dorchester avenues in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood launched a technical rescue to upright the toppled crane, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Approximately 65 firefighters from numerous Massachusetts communities were called to help battle a fire Sunday night at a large, three-story home in Concord as a heat wave rolled on across the region. The Concord Fire Department first received a call from a resident of the Sudbury Road home regarding a...
New England-based restaurant chain The Friendly Toast has officially opened its ninth location — and its sixth in Massachusetts — at Dedham’s Legacy Place. Like the other locations, the Dedham restaurant will serve all-day brunch and fun cocktails and beverages.
WOBURN - The City of Woburn’s Veterans Agent, Bob Davis, proudly pointed out recently that the daughter of a Woburn family was hightlighted in a recent People Magazine story. The story features Senior Airman Jenna Canada who served as a Military Dog Handler. While serving, Canada helped save her...
METHUEN, Mass. — Thwaites Market in Methuen, Massachusetts, has been serving proper English pies and sausage for more than 100 years. “Every day I say, ‘OK Lord. What do you want me to do?’ And he says, ‘Get dressed and go to work,’” said 92-year-old Barbara Greenwood, who started making sausage at her father’s store when she was 13 years old.
REVERE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Under the burning sun and standing on hot sands, sand sculptors flocked in droves to the 18th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, though only one walked away with first place this weekend. The theme for 2022's competition was "Wonders of the World,"...
RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell – Montgomery Police patrolled along the Westfield River on Saturday. According to the department, the UTV unit found and put out several cooking/campfires. People who were caught trespassing were asked to leave. The Westfield River runs along Route 20.
Our resident black bear(s) are here to stay. Tewksbury is on the cusp of an expanding black bear territory. Wildlife officials have assessed the situation and will not be relocating any bears. Relocating a black bear can be dangerous. They are placed in unknown territories where larger bears can roam and often end up being killed by bigger bears.
Firefighters toiling in 90+ degree heat kept a fire away from a house in Seabrook Saturday afternoon. Flames broke out late Saturday afternoon in the detached garage at the home on Lower Collins Street, bringing a large response from several surrounding towns. Hampton, Kingston, Newburyport, Rye, and Salisbury all responded, according to the Mass Fire Buffs Facebook page.
Starbucks employees at 874 Comm Ave. explain their decision to go on strike. It’s the hottest day of a heat wave during one of the hottest summers on record. A crowd of 10 baristas and their friends stand around the entrance of the Starbucks at 874 Comm Ave. in Brookline. No one is going in today, neither customer nor employee. People wander up, looking for a cold drink, and find their access denied. They shrug or mutter in disappointment, while others look delighted and raise their fists in support. Passing cars occasionally honk in agreement. Each of them is on their way to air conditioning, breezy shade, cool relief. Not the employees. As the sun beats down like a blanket, they take sips of warm water and slick on sunscreen. Nobody’s going in. Nobody’s going anywhere.
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Some solar panels paired with extreme heat may be to blame for a Quincy house fire, according to the Quincy Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the Quincy home Friday afternoon following the reports of a fire. The firefighters quick response kept the damage to the house isolated to the roof.
After a scary, too-close, daytime encounter with a coyote on Rocky Neck, I got my dog Jeffrey a puncture-proof, spiked Coyote Vest (with a rainbow of fake “whiskers” to confuse the coyote) to wear on his walks by the water. These amazing vests were created by a couple...
A family is morning the loss of a Massachusetts man who died while going out for a swim on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 4:30 p.m., the Winchester Police and Fire Departments, the Stoneham Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a possible drowning of an adult male in Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester. Local Officers and Firefighters along with the State Police Dive Team and State Police Air Wing responded to the scene.
The North Shore of Massachusetts is known for its beaches, historical towns, and seafood, among many other things. Over the past several decades, the region has also become renowned for something else: its unique roast beef sandwiches. History of the Roast Beef Sandwich. The sandwich’s presence on the North Shore...
Summer traffic in Gloucester has become so extreme in recent years that residents can't always get out of their driveways or run weekend errands in town. Overwhelmed with the onslaught of traffic to its well-known public beaches, the city started an online reservation system this season specifically for nonresidents to secure parking spaces. City leaders hope that tool will mitigate frustration for both residents and visiting beachgoers.
A man has been detained after having a stand off with West Hartford Police for 6 hours. After much negotiation, the man was detained and taken away by an ambulance, with officers in tow. Updated: 21 hours ago. Man who pushed boy off bike faces more charges. Updated: 21 hours...
