History of firefighting is labor of love

Starbucks employees at 874 Comm Ave. explain their decision to go on strike. It’s the hottest day of a heat wave during one of the hottest summers on record. A crowd of 10 baristas and their friends stand around the entrance of the Starbucks at 874 Comm Ave. in Brookline. No one is going in today, neither customer nor employee. People wander up, looking for a cold drink, and find their access denied. They shrug or mutter in disappointment, while others look delighted and raise their fists in support. Passing cars occasionally honk in agreement. Each of them is on their way to air conditioning, breezy shade, cool relief. Not the employees. As the sun beats down like a blanket, they take sips of warm water and slick on sunscreen. Nobody’s going in. Nobody’s going anywhere.

12 HOURS AGO