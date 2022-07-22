ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Big Tech cutting back on hiring is an opportunity for startups

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re not talking about Snap’s earnings sending its stock plunging, or Twitter’s lackluster earnings report from earlier this morning. No, we’re talking about Big Tech. The world’s...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Instacart expands its EBT SNAP payments program to 10 more states

Instacart says Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market are among the first to accept EBT SNAP online in these states. With this expansion, grocers of all sizes can use Carrot Payments, an Instacart Platform solution, to accept EBT SNAP payments online across 49 states and Washington, D.C. “At Instacart, our...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

These startups want to make credit scores a thing of the past

Credit scores have been around since 1989, or for over three decades. They are also known as FICO scores; and FICO stands for Fair Isaac Corporation. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) describes FICO as “a pioneer” in developing a method for calculating credit scores based on information collected by credit reporting agencies. Many financial institutions have long touted the FICO score as an equitable way to determine a person’s creditworthiness. Whether or not you can take out a home loan and how much interest you pay is based on your FICO score. The higher it is, the better chances you have.
CREDITS & LOANS
TechCrunch

Topl blockchain raises $15M to help track social impact initiatives

Blockchain ecosystem Topl has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round to help companies track and monetize social impact initiatives, the firm exclusively told TechCrunch. The raise was co-led by Mercury, Republic Asia and Cryptology Asset Group. The company raised $5 million in a 2020 seed round, Chris...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The Station: Executive upheaval at VW Group and the tale of two Tesla earnings

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Last week I noted that July is the summer of the EV truck (for me). When I zoom out though, it’s looking a lot more like the summer of the course correction. Put another way, lots of companies from automakers and tech giants to suppliers and startups are restructuring, shuffling executives and laying off staff. And not just in the U.S.; this is happening in Europe as well.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amazon hikes Prime subscription prices in Europe by up to 43%

The announcement comes some six months after the e-commerce giant announced a similar price increase in the U.S., where the annual price jumped 17% from $119 to $139. The latest Amazon Prime price hikes vary greatly between countries in Europe, with French customers paying an extra 43% on top of the current €49 they pay each year. In Germany, Amazon’s second-biggest market after the U.S., subscribers will pay 30% more on the €69 they pay at present, while in the U.K. — Amazon’s third-biggest market — an extra 20% will be added to the £75 fee.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

GM is launching an online EV service to educate and woo consumers

The automaker hopes EV Live, a digital platform that connects shoppers with EV specialists, will speed EV adoption and create a larger market for its new battery-electric models, including the just-launched Chevrolet Blazer SS. Available seven days a week, EV Live provides real-time answers on EV-related questions such as how to use a public charging network or install a home charging station.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
TechCrunch

Cruise hopes ramping its robotaxi service will U-turn its cash burn

Cruise’s expenses hit around $550 million compared to $332 million during the same quarter of last year. Operating losses in the second quarter topped $605 million, up from $363 million last year. The increase in cost can be attributed to a headcount increase from revving up Cruise’s robotaxi service, as well as a change in the compensation expense, said CEO Kyle Vogt.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Anthemis, Airbase and Ramp will talk about balancing runway and growth in competitive sectors at Disrupt

Striking the right balance between growth and spend is crucial for startups going up against entrenched incumbents, other determined startups — or both. You can understand why we’re thrilled to announce that Ruth Foxe Blader, partner at Anthemis Group; Eric Glyman, co-founder and CEO of Ramp; and Thejo Kote, founder and CEO of Airbase will tackle this topic onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Corporate travel tech platform Spotnana nabs $75M

The raise comes less than a year after Spotnana exited stealth with $41 million in funding, and the latest cash injection is perhaps indicative of the world slowly returning to normal as businesses resume at least some degree of travel. Founded in New York in 2019, Spotnana touts itself as...
TRAVEL
TechCrunch

Why GM profits dropped 40% in the second quarter

The automaker reported second-quarter net income of $1.69 billion, a 40% reduction from the $2.84 billion it earned in the same year-ago period. GM blamed its weak performance on a drop in North American production due to supply chain disruptions and semiconductor chip shortages that caused bottlenecks at its factories.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

3 indicators to watch for on GM Q2 earnings day

General Motors, which reports its second-quarter financial results Tuesday, is ready to roll into the third quarter with an eye toward long-term strategy. The automotive juggernaut is building new battery plants, expanding the EV charging infrastructure and gearing up to unveil the Cadillac Celestiq, the six-figure sedan that sets the tone for GM’s future electric models.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Nash raises cash to help merchants manage local deliveries

On a mission to make deliveries less of a headache, Mahmoud Ghulman founded Nash, a platform that aggregates delivery providers to allow businesses to select those that make the most sense, price- and availability-wise. Nash plugs into third-party delivery APIs from DoorDash, Lyft, Uber and other partners, providing customers with software to manage and offer local deliveries to their customers.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

GM joint venture to receive $2.5B government loan for US battery plants

Reuters was first to report the news. The loan to Ultium Cells, the name of the GM-LG joint venture, is expected to close in the coming months and will be used for its upcoming facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. GM and LG have plans to invest more than $7 billion to jointly build three battery plants. Production at the Ohio factory is expected to begin in August. In Tennessee, production is scheduled for late 2023 and in Michigan for 2024.
TENNESSEE STATE
TechCrunch

Struck Capital ploughs $15M into spinning up its own startups

The new studio is led by Adam Struck and Michael Montero (CTO and co-founder of Resy, which sold to American Express a while back), along with Chairman Tom Ryan (CEO/co-founder of Pluto TV and present CEO of Streaming at Paramount), Struck Studio is turning the typical VC model topsey-turvey. Instead of finding founders with a great idea and throwing money at them, Struck Studio is running a venture studio of sorts, and instead spins up products, spins out companies and then, presumably, goes to a spin class to keep up with the spinning theme.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Why you have to pay attention to the public markets this week

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest and most interesting technology, startup and markets news. Sitting as we are on the precipice of a huge data dump, we had lots to chat through!
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Meta is shutting down Tuned, its social app for couples

Tuned was a project under Meta’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team, which was originally formed to build consumer-facing apps that would allow Meta to test out new features and gauge people’s reactions. Launched in the early months of the pandemic, Tuned was positioned as a way for couples to stay in touch and engaged, with messaging features and quizzes designed to let them share how they’re feeling, what they’re up to and milestones they’re anticipating.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

UK antitrust authority sees no competition concerns in music-streaming industry

The CMA already has a pretty full plate, as it’s currently locking horns with Facebook’s parent Meta over its Giphy purchase; investigating Google over its dubious role in the adtech stack; and lining up a possible investigation into Apple and Google’s mobile duopoly. In terms of music-streaming,...
MUSIC

