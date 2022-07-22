ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Filmon's Hitting Growth Spurt at Right Time | FEATURE

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward Josh Filmon certainly has the height to be an NHL player. He stands at 6-foot-2. However, it's the weight, or more specifically the muscle, that will need developed for him to fill out that tall frame if he wants to take his game to the highest level of...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Red Wings and Griffins extend affiliation for five years

The 20-year-old affiliation has covered the most successful run in Griffins' franchise history, highlighted by the first two championships in the history of professional hockey in Grand Rapids in 2013 and 2017. Additionally, the proximity between the two teams makes it one of the most convenient NHL/AHL partnerships, as Little Caesars Arena is located just 157 miles away from Van Andel Arena, home to the Griffins since the franchise's inception in 1996-97.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Avalanche add Georgiev in goal after Stanley Cup win

Could receive majority of starts following Kuemper's departure as free agent; Kadri still unsigned. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Colorado Avalanche:. 2021-22 season: 56-19-7, first...
NHL
NHL

Tuomaala Learning from Adversity

The 2021-22 season did not go the way Samu Tuomaala envisioned it. Heading into the campaign, the Flyers' 2021 second-round pick 46th overall, hoped to play in the American Hockey League for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Oulu, Finland, native showed flashes of promise in training camp with the Flyers...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dennehy
NHL

Canes Re-Sign Mattheos To One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Stelio Mattheos to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Mattheos $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with an $85,000 guarantee.
NHL
NHL

A gift from Chris to Juraj

MONTREAL -- It was a gesture of remarkable leadership and generosity. When Chris Wideman learned from a friend that Juraj Slafkovsky was attached to the No. 20 he wears with the Slovakian national team, the veteran defenseman happily began the process of relinquishing the digits. Wideman immediately contacted the Habs'...
NHL
NHL

'IT GIVES YOU A BOOST'

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Playoff Games#Right Time#Nhl
NHL

The Wright Call

On draft night, Kraken 2022 top draft pick Shane Wright received a text from 2021 first-rounder Matty Beniers within five minutes after GM Ron Francis announced Wright's name. Then, a bit later, Kraken veterans Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle phoned. Same goes over the ensuing 24 hours, when the young center heard by audio or text from alternate captains Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz, plus leading scorer Jared McCann.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Oilers bring in Campbell to be final piece of Stanley Cup puzzle

Goalie signed five-year contract, expected to be No. 1. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Edmonton Oilers:. 2021-22 season: 49-27-6, second in Pacific Division; lost in...
NHL
NHL

VGK Host "Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale" at City National Arena

VEGAS (July 25, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 25, that the team will host the "Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale" at City National Arena on Wednesday, July 27. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to shop for official team gear and authentic hockey equipment on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT, or until supplies last.
NHL
NHL

Henrik, Joel Lundqvist perform together, joke about bringing band back

It's no secret New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist lives a double life. Henrik is the winningest goalie in Rangers history. He's also a rockstar. Henrik performed with the band Dirty Honey at Webster Hall and with singer Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in 2022. His most meaningful performance of the year, however, was with his twin brother, Joel.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Pysyk out for start of season with Red Wings after surgery

30-year-old defenseman had procedure to repair torn Achilles tendon. Mark Pysyk will be out for the start of this season for the Detroit Red Wings after he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old defenseman is expected to need 4-6 months to recover. He signed a one-year,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Lundestrom signs two-year contract with Ducks, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward had an NHL career high in goals, assists, points last season. Isac Lundestrom signed a two-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 22-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Lundestrom had an NHL...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Campbell's personality is positively perfect for Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB - The recently signed Jack Campbell has a dual reputation among the Oilers players. Good guy. Great goaltender. "An amazing person. Very nice guy. As a goaltender, he's somebody who just tries to push the envelope and push his abilities as far as he can with his work ethic," Zach Hyman said. "I think that will fit really seamlessly into the group that we have here, just extremely talented and competitive. A great addition for us."
NHL
NHL

McDavid endorses Campbell signing with Oilers, 'game speaks for itself'

TORONTO -- Connor McDavid said Jack Campbell's experience in the spotlight playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs will help the goalie handle lofty expectations with the Edmonton Oilers. "For sure. I mean, if you can be the starting goalie for the Leafs you can be the starting goalie anywhere," the...
NHL
NHL

Color of Hockey: Jade Iginla wins gold with Hall of Fame father watching

Jarome's daughter overcomes injury to play for Canada at Under-18 Women's World Championship. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Jade Iginla, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla, who won a gold medal with Canada at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Hitting the links for Hyman

TORONTO, ON - The Oilers GTA crew was out in full force on Monday to hit the links in support of teammate Zach Hyman and his Celebrity Golf Classic at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Team captain Connor McDavid, as well as defencemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, forwards Ryan...
GOLF
NHL

Bourgault recovering from injury, mulling WJC before Oilers training camp

EDMONTON -- Xavier Bourgault did not skate during Edmonton Oilers development camp earlier this month because of recovery from a core muscle injury, but the 19-year-old center prospect is still planning a busy offseason in his quest to reach the NHL. Selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2021...
NHL
NHL

Todd signs one-year, two-way contract

The St. Louis Blues have signed restricted free agent Nathan Todd to a one-year, two-way contract. Todd, 26, played 49 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season, posting 10 goals and 13 assists (23 points). In 18 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, Todd contributed four goals and seven assists...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy