ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: The Romantic Milestone They Celebrated During Trip To NYC

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xC7eQ_0gp3IXSD00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an absolute blast during their stay in New York City. While the couple primarily came to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day with the United Nations, a source close to Meghan revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the trip also gave them an opportunity to have an evening just the two of them and commemorate a very special point in their relationship.

The source said that the time in New York coincided with when the pair first started going out about six years ago in July 2016. “The trip couldn’t have come at a better time for them personally because they were able to combine it with a little belated celebration of their first date,” they said. “Being in the city and having a night out without the kids was a rare treat and they made the most of it. They cherish their time with the kids, but a romantic date night was long overdue.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaLft_0gp3IXSD00
Harry and Meghan also had a wonderful date night besides the UN speech. (Shutterstock)

Besides getting having a romantic evening to themselves, the source also revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored to get to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s life and contributions. “Meghan is so immensely proud of Harry, being asked to give a speech at the UN is such an honor in itself, but to be asked by the Nelson Mandela Foundation [to give the key-note address at Nelson Mandela International Day], was just beyond special,” the insider explained. “There was a lot of pressure on Harry, but he absolutely hit it out of the park. It was such a proud and emotional moment for them both.”

The New York outing wasn’t the only big trip that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have taken recently. The pair also flew to London with their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, to celebrate Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June. While they left early to return to the United States, the pair seemed to have a great time reuniting with the Royal Family to celebrate the queen’s important milestone.

Comments / 4

Libby Pacris Desembrana
4d ago

So how much were they paid for the non sense speech and blast night at NY 😂

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Caught Having the Cutest PDA Moment in NYC

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in New York City earlier this week to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations headquarters, where Harry gave a keynote speech. The couple arrived to the event hand-in-hand, and kept the PDA going upon taking their seats—intertwining their fingers, clasping arms, and being otherwise in love. Here's a sweet clip captured by fan account @harry_meghan_updates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#The United Nations#Un
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Meghan Markle Perfectly Styled Navy Shorts and a Black Jumpsuit During Her Day in NYC

Meghan Markle started her day in an all-black ensemble at the United Nations, but she didn't end her New York City trip with just one outfit. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing two additional looks by paparazzi during her time in the Big Apple. Meghan showed exactly how to style shorts for a business lunch when she was snapped with feminist and friend Gloria Steinem in a white blouse, belted navy shorts, and tan heels. Meghan carried a tan clutch with her look, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Hysterical After Seeing Cartoon Images Of Prince Charles Post-‘Embarrassing’ Camillagate Scandal, Royal Expert Claims

Princess Diana was heartbroken when she found out that Prince Charles was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. To make things worse, the Princess of Wales reportedly tried her best to make her marriage work but to no avail. Royal experts revealed that Prince Charles was always torn between the two women, but his heart always belonged to the Duchess of Cornwall.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
221K+
Followers
19K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy