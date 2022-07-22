ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch Sports enables real-life kicking next week

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Nintendo Switch Sports will let you do real kicks for soccer matches and more from next week.

On Tuesday, July 26, a brand new update for Nintendo Switch Sports will debut around the world. As you can see below, this new update will let players strap their Joy Con controllers to their legs and use them to do real, physical kicks for virtual results, such as booting a soccer ball.

This feature can also be used for new volleyball moves where players can effectively keep the ball afloat on their side of the court and then pelt it back at their opponents - again, entirely with their legs. This new ability should make your spikes even more deadly - provided you can get your leg up high enough.

That's not all the new update for Nintendo Switch Sports does though, as there's also a brand new sprint function available in four-on-four soccer matches. If you stand in the spot and motion your arms like you're running, your in-game avatar will now actually sprint, which should look pretty hilarious in the real world.

Finally, the Pro League rankings will see a little overhaul with this new update. The Pro Leagues will offer S Rank and Infinite Rank tiers going forward after this reward, which is slated to unlock at the precise time of 6pm PT / 9pm ET next week on July 26 for all Nintendo Switch Sports owners.

The previous datamine that hinted at more modes for Nintendo Switch Sports still hasn't translated into any new modes for the action-packed game, however.

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

