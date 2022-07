Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. On our summer walks through the Arboretum’s south Pitcher Plant Bog we find ourselves eagerly anticipating the time period in August when hundreds of Liatris bloom spikes begin to unfurl, especially across from the bench at the Quaking Bog boardwalk. The magenta purple spires of this native perennial are called blazing star or gayfeather. Soon, these plants will be beckoning to passing butterflies from a sea of pitcher plants and tiny white polka dots called pipewort (as well as lady’s hatpins or bog buttons).

CROSBY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO