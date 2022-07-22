Crawford County parks: Visit the prairie, see the stars July 30

Alegria Glad Elias passed away on July 2, 2022 in Pasadena, FL. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 30,1936 to Isadore and Regina Elias. Glad grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from James Madison High School. She married Sy Schlossman in 1955. They raised their family in Mansfield, Ohio. Glad was a vibrant member of the community and active volunteer in annual art events. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1977 with a BS in Education. She worked as a teacher and school administrator in Mansfield. She served as Director of Volunteers at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis when she and Sy moved to Minnesota in 1980. Relocating to Cape May, New Jersey in 1985 opened a new creative path and she became an award winning photographer, pastel painter, and writer. Her poem Drumbeat Of A Hurricane was published by the International Library of Poetry. A family memoir was published in La Lettre Sepharade. Her photography was published by Biri Publications in Amsterdam, Holland. She exhibited her paintings and photographs in 15 one-woman shows.

