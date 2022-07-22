ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Crawford County parks: Visit the prairie, see the stars July 30

By Special to Crawford Source
richlandsource.com
 4 days ago

CRAWFORD COUNTY -- Here are a couple of events coming up Saturday, July 30, in Crawford County parks:. Harvey Schoolhouse Prairie,...

www.richlandsource.com

richlandsource.com

Richland County commissioners keep 'excess sales tax' sharing at same levels with cities, villages & twps.

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday voted to maintain the same portion of "excessive sales tax" they share with cities, villages and townships in 2023. The decision came despite the fact inflation, at a 40-year high, has battered the county's sales tax revenues in the last few months. That continues to draw concerns about the 2023 budget from commissioners.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Little Miss and Mr. announced for Knox County Fair 2022

MOUNT VERNON — Big hairy spiders, carrots and green slime was discussed during the Little Miss and Mr Knox County Fair 2022. Kensley Titus, of Fredericktown, was awarded the title of Little Miss 2022 on Sunday, spotting a white tiara and red sparkled dress. The crowd gave a thunderous applause when interviewer and MC Samantha Conant announced Titus as the winner.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mohican Forest subject of ODNR meeting Aug. 25 in Loudonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry invites the public to attend in-person open house events to learn more about management plans for Ohio’s state forests. Held annually, this year’s open house events are scheduled for Aug. 23, 24, and 25.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging offers social isolation grant opportunity

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging is offering grant opportunities to address social isolation amongst Richland County older adults. The purpose of these grant opportunities is to provide funding to organizations that demonstrate the ability to reach and support Richland County older adults (those age 60 and older) with innovative and effective methods for combatting social isolation post-pandemic. This funding opportunity is made possible by the Richland County Senior Services Levy.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of Ohio 181 to close Aug. 1-12 in Richland County

MANSFIELD -- Ohio 181, between Ulmer Road and Horning Road, will close Monday, Aug. 1 for a culvert replacement, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The detour route will be State Route 181 to Lincoln Highway/Main Street, west on Lincoln Highway/Main Street to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 309, east on SR 309 to SR 181, and reverse.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prairie#Caldwell Road Local News
richlandsource.com

SOARING with Help, Hope, and Healing Mansfield hosts Aug. 6 conference

MANSFIELD -- SOARING with Help, Hope, and Healing Mansfield is about uniting the city to encourage and support one another during times of prosperity and challenge. Founder Nicole Brown Horston brings the conference to her hometown of Mansfield to give back everything she has received while growing up here. Support...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Funding available through Richland SWCD for a nutrient management plan

MANSFIELD – Are you looking for ways to save money on your farm? A Nutrient Management Plan and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) can help. Richland SWCD received a grant from the Richland County Foundation to pay 50% of the cost to have a nutrient management plan created. A plan is tailored to the land’s needs and could save money and time in gas, fertilizer, and equipment use.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield author celebrates first print publication

MANSFIELD – The words that filled endless pages of childhood journals, unfinished novels and notes on Caity Neuberger’s phone culminated earlier this month in her first print publication in Bella Grace magazine. “I have been writing my whole life,” Neuberger said. “I just have always loved words and...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield has a temperamental history with alcohol

MANSFIELD -- Every person has their own individual relationship with alcohol: how much they can take, what it does to them, what it means to them. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion couple recounts brutal Ohio murders in podcast

GALION – The grisly deaths and dismemberments of a young couple still haunt the small city of Logan, Ohio -- almost 40 years after the incident. Sara and Adam Lehman were both youngsters, 3 and 7 years old, in Logan at the time of the murders in 1982. They have made it their mission to retell the story that haunted their childhoods through their podcast “Township Falls.”
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Sluss Realty's non-traditional Stuff the Bus set for Aug. 2

MANSFIELD -- On Aug. 2, Sluss Realty, 1641 Park Avenue West, is hosting a Stuff the Bus to support the S.A.F.E. program (Student Achievement through Family Engagement) for the Mansfield City School District, and the kids and families who have been identified as homeless. Despite the stash of shampoo, clothing...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Alegria Glad Elias

Alegria Glad Elias passed away on July 2, 2022 in Pasadena, FL. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 30,1936 to Isadore and Regina Elias. Glad grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from James Madison High School. She married Sy Schlossman in 1955. They raised their family in Mansfield, Ohio. Glad was a vibrant member of the community and active volunteer in annual art events. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1977 with a BS in Education. She worked as a teacher and school administrator in Mansfield. She served as Director of Volunteers at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis when she and Sy moved to Minnesota in 1980. Relocating to Cape May, New Jersey in 1985 opened a new creative path and she became an award winning photographer, pastel painter, and writer. Her poem Drumbeat Of A Hurricane was published by the International Library of Poetry. A family memoir was published in La Lettre Sepharade. Her photography was published by Biri Publications in Amsterdam, Holland. She exhibited her paintings and photographs in 15 one-woman shows.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Comics: A pathway to learning teachers workshop set for Aug. 2 at The Ren

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host a one-day professional development workshop on arts integration for middle grades educators (most beneficial for those teaching students in grades 3-9), and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Renaissance’s Theatre 166 venue.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Akron Children’s to expand pediatric behavioral health services in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Akron Children’s Hospital will open a pediatric behavioral health center in Mansfield in early 2023, the third location in the hospital system’s plan to expand child and adolescent behavioral health services throughout the region. Construction is now underway. The 10,000 square foot center, which will offer...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Patricia Lynn Morey

Patricia Lynn Morey, 85, of Mansfield passed away July 25, 2022 at Lexington Court Care Center. Patricia was born December 10, 1936 in Mansfield to Wilber and Clementine Loykovich Feigenbaum. She graduated from St. Peter's High School and took some college courses. Patricia was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and Catholic Women's. In the early 1970's she was the first female Deputy Dog Warden for Richland County. Patricia loves dogs and is a bird watcher.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature, opens Aug. 1 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- A traveling panel exhibition from the Miami University Art Museum (Oxford, OH), Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature. Th exhibit features 12 panels with 120 reproduced illustrations. It will be on display in the 2nd-floor lobby of Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s Main Library from Aug. 1 to 31.
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

