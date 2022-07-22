ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

How disability is treated

By WITH POYNTER'S KELLY MCBRIDE
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen journalists frame a story, they create a hidden structure of assumptions to support the premise. When listeners or readers object to a story, they are sometimes rejecting the frame. This phenomenon was evident by the audience reaction to a recent NPR story about a gravestone depicting a child leaping out...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

What happens when people want all the air fryers and then, suddenly, they don't

Too many TVs and kitchen appliances and hoodies. Stores like Target and Walmart have been working their way through stockpiles of stuff that people really wanted during the pandemic until suddenly they didn't. NPR's Alina Selyukh reports. ALINA SELYUKH, BYLINE: You might be wondering, didn't we talk about shortages for...
RETAIL
NPR

U.S. monkeypox cases are increasing. How does it spread and how is it treated?

In cities around the country, people are lining up to get vaccinated against monkeypox. But there aren't enough shots to go around. And some wonder, is it truly a threat, or after living with the coronavirus for a couple of years, are we all just a bit jumpy? Joining us now to discuss this is Dr. Ali Khan, who spent much of his career at the CDC and handled monkeypox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Indiana. Doctor, how exactly is this virus spreading in the U.S. right now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Chris Cuomo Will Join NewsNation in Return to TV News

Click here to read the full article. After a long and much-publicized interruption, Chris Cuomo wants to get after it again. Cuomo, who made that phrase the mission statement for his 9 p.m. program on CNN, is taking his bulldog demeanor and lean-in anchoring style to NewsNation, the still-nascent news outlet backed by large station owner Nexstar Media, which has in recent months made a series of acquisitions aimed at bolstering its presence in the media sector. Cuomo will join the NewsNation primetime lineup in the fall. Cuomo has something to prove. His departure from CNN was less than amicable. The anchor...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Michigan medical students walk out on an anti-abortion keynote speaker

On Sunday night at the University of Michigan Medical School's annual white coat ceremony, incoming medical students recited oaths, received their white coats – then dozens of them walked out. At issue was the keynote speaker: Dr. Kristin Collier, a Michigan faculty member and primary care physician who has...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NPR

Facebook is making radical changes to keep up with TikTok

Open Facebook or Instagram and you're going to see changes. Social apps that have been primarily defined by the friends and family you choose to connect with are being revamped to feature more posts, especially video, from influencers, celebrities, and random strangers that go viral. If that sounds familiar, it's...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NPR

A course on Harry Styles is coming to Texas State next spring

HARRY STYLES: (Singing) You know it's not the same as it was. SUMMERS: But this class goes in more than one direction. Associate Professor Louie Dean Valencia just announced the full course title on Twitter. It's called Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture.
COLLEGES
NPR

Biden's COVID-19 symptoms are nearly resolved, the White House doctor says

President Biden's symptoms from COVID-19 "have now almost completely resolved," according to a letter from his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor. O'Connor says Biden reports "residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness" after four full days of Paxlovid treatment. He also notes Biden's pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and temperature are all normal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Henry Cuellar
NPR

Pope Francis arrives in Canada as Indigenous groups seek a full apology

The pope is on what he's calling his pilgrimage of penance — apologizing to Indigenous groups for years of abuse that many suffered at government and Catholic-run residential and day schools. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Pope Francis is traveling across Canada this week to deliver in-person apologies to Indigenous people...
RELIGION
NPR

In China, the banking scandal is causing some to lose faith in the Communist Party

Depositors in central China have been desperate to get their money out of a handful of small rural banks that are apparently insolvent. When they tried last month, authorities changed the health codes, preventing travel. Last week, they staged a protest where they were attacked by a group of men in mostly white shirts. NPR's John Ruwitch reports.
CHINA
NPR

Encore: Author Ladee Hubbard on love, family and resilience

Ladee Hubbard, author of the short story collection The Last Suspicious Holdout, talks about love, family, resilience and grief in the Black community. Ladee Hubbard's collection of short stories, "The Last Suspicious Holdout," takes place in an unnamed Southern majority-Black suburb in the '90s and the early 2000s. It's designed like a diary of sorts for the community, with interconnecting events, people and places as the years tick by. The adults fight for justice and financial security while grieving lost loved ones, as children grow up and become aware of the struggles they'll inherit. And as I started to read the book, it started to feel like something of a diary for me, too, since I related to so many of the people in Hubbard's book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Justice#Fbi#Abortion Rights#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Npr
NPR

Myanmar carries out its first executions in decades, including democracy activists

Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions in the Southeast Asia nation in decades. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions...
POLITICS
NPR

Dinosaur footprints have been found in a restaurant's courtyard in China

The prints were scanned by scientists and confirmed to be about 100 million years old. They belonged to two Sauropods, known for their long necks and tails. They also had huge appetites. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Sometimes you can find really cool things where you least...
WORLD
NPR

The changes the Fed is making in the face of historically high inflation

This week, the Federal Reserve will again decide whether and how much to raise interest rates to try to bring inflation under control. A whole lot of people are scouring their budgets these days, looking for anywhere they can squeeze out a few bucks. AURELI TRUJILLO: We've canceled subscriptions such...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NPR

Actor Paul Sorvino, star of 'Goodfellas,' and 'Law & Order,' dies at 83

He spent 50 years in the entertainment business. He first started working as a copywriter in advertising, but left for theater — debuting on Broadway in 1964, and starting his film career in the 70s. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. This morning, people are remembering actor Paul Sorvino. He died yesterday...
TV SHOWS
NPR

Because of Texas abortion law, her wanted pregnancy became a medical nightmare

The fall of Roe v. Wade is doing more than banning or restricting abortions. It's also having serious impacts on pregnancy care. The abortion bans in some states are so new and often so ill-defined that doctors and hospitals don't know how they apply to complications. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. And because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy