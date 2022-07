On Friday night, 7/22/2022, just before 9:00 PM, a male victim was approached by a black female suspect while at a business in the 3000 block of Denton Road. The female asked him for a ride and he agreed. Once in the vehicle, the suspect produced a hand gun and demanded the victim to drive. The suspect continued to tell the victim where to go to. They stopped in the 2300 block of Denton Road. The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect demanded the keys to the vehicle. The victim initially refused to give the keys to the suspect. The suspect then shot the victim in the arm. The suspect was then able to get the keys and left on the victim’s vehicle.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO