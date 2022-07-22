ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruotsalainen heading to Switzerland to play next year

By Paul Hamilton
 4 days ago
Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – In April, Arttu Ruotsalainen denied a report out of Europe that he was going to play in Switzerland this coming season.

As it turns out, the report was true, as EHC Kloten in the National League announced they’ve signed him to a one-year contract.

After the Rochester Americans' playoff run, I asked Ruotsalainen if he’d like to re-sign with the organization or if he’d like to move on.

“I don’t know. It’s tough to say at this time, but yes, I would like to be a part of the Buffalo Sabres and that’s my No. 1 goal," he said during his end-of-season press conference. "I don’t know what’s going to happen this summer, but I want to play in the NHL and that’s my No. 1 goal."

When Brian Koziol and I had general manager Kevyn Adams on our Sabres pregame show, he said Ruotsalainen told him the Switzerland report wasn’t true and that he’d like to remain with the Sabres, so we'd see.

Ruotsalainen did not play well in Buffalo last season, scoring just two goals and two assists for four points in 18 games. That earned him a demotion to Rochester, and it didn’t get any better right away. As it turned out, Ruotsalainen didn’t score in his first seven games, but after that - including the playoffs - he scored 26 goals and 35 assists for 61 points in 60 games.

The 24-year-old's eight goals in the playoffs were fifth overall, and one goal out of second overall playing eight fewer games.

In 35 games with the Sabres over two seasons, Ruotsalainen scored seven goals and three assists for 10 points. He played 70 games with the Amerks, netting 23 goals and 41 assists for 64 points.

Looking at the Sabres' roster, it would’ve been tough for Ruotsalainen to be in the lineup on opening night.

