ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Tractor Supply Company Plows Ahead With Growth

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) reported better than expected Q2 results and raised the guidance and yet shares fell because of it. Shares fell because the results and guidance, while favorable, are lackluster in regard to the analyst's estimate. While this is a shortcoming for the company it is not, however, a sign of impending doom and has the stock set up for its next move higher. The takeaways from the report are that Tractor Supply Company is not only supported by a shift to a rural lifestyle but it also has pricing power. Pricing power enough to offset the pace of inflation and keep the oh-so-safe 1.85% dividend on track for future growth. Oh yes, and the company reported a gain in market share versus names like Target (NYSE: TGT), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and Costco (NASDAQ: COST).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwYQ0_0gp34PiA00
MarketBeat.com - MarketBeat

Tractor Supply Company Falls On Strong Results

Tractor Supply Company may have produced tepid results in regard to the analyst's estimates but that does not mean it didn't have a stellar quarter. The company produced $3.9 billion in net revenue for a gain of 8.3% over last year and a company record. To put this in perspective, this is the 5th consecutive year of YOY revenue growth in the 2nd quarter and it is on top of a 13% gain last year and a 34% gain the year before. As for the analysts and their estimate, the revenue beat the consensus by a slim 25 basis point margin that tells us the growth was priced in already. On a comp basis, comp sales rose by 5.5% on a 7.5% increase in ticket average offset by a 2% decline in ticket count. The company also says sales were underpinned by everyday items, consumables, and year-round merchandise which suggests to us the gains are sticky.

Moving down to the margin and income, the news is equally mixed if biased in favor of the bulls. The company reported a 24 decline in gross margin that was offset by a 19 basis point improvement in SG&A as a percent of revenue. The margins were impacted by rising costs and increased wages offset by higher price realization and leveraging of fixed costs. This left the operating income up 8.1% versus last year and the GAAP EPS at $3.53. The GAAP EPS is up 10.65% over last year and beat the consensus by a slim $0.01.

And the guidance is mixed as well with the company raising the outlook for both revenue and earnings but earnings are only in-line with the consensus. The company is expecting revenue in the range of $13.95 to $14.05 billion versus the consensus $13.79 but the earnings guidance is weak. The EPS is expected in a range of $9.48 to $9.60 compared to the consensus of $9.58, a consensus that is expecting inflationary pressures to ease.

"Given the strong performance in the first half of the year, ongoing consistency of our sales performance, visibility into our cost structure and quality of our inventory, we are raising our financial outlook for the full year. We believe Tractor Supply is uniquely positioned for growth with a resilient, domestic business model that has stood the test of time, despite our outlook for a highly inflationary and volatile environment," said CEO Hal Lawton.

The Technical Outlook: Tractor Supply Company Confirms Support

Tractor Supply Company fell more than 5.0% in the wake of the earnings report but that is the end of the bad news. The price action touched our support target at $192.50 and bounced higher confirming support at this level. The candle formed is a strong Hammer Doji that suggests not only has a bottom been hit but that a rebound could ensure. Based on the analyst's consensus rating and the trend in sentiment, we think the rebound could take the stock up to the recent highs near $240 for a gain of 25%.

Comments / 28

dusty
3d ago

Their biggest problem is lack of inventory. The website shows items in-stock but when you get to the store they don't have any.

Reply(3)
9
Dirk Ward
3d ago

Quit going to TSC after wife tripped over a pallet stuck out in the aisle and told mgt and was given "A couldn't care less" attitude......so rather than punch out the Manager at the one in Dawson County, GA, on Hwy 53......We just stopped shopping at them all.......

Reply(3)
4
Related
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
CBS News

Car repossessions are surging — a troubling sign for the used car market

There's a troubling situation spreading among car owners that could portend an implosion of the used car industry, according to a new report. Repossessions of vehicles are surging, and have even doubled among so-called "prime" borrowers, or people with good to excellent credit scores who are considered the least likely to default on their lows, Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, told CBS News.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor Supply Company#Q2#Tgt#Walmart Lrb#Wmt#Yoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Cadrene Heslop

Dollar Store Prices Cause Sweeping Consumerism Change

Groceries and toiletries are essential items, and buying these goods is unavoidable. But the high cost of living is forcing Americans to get creative to save money. Inflation is the highest its ever been since 1891. More and more consumers are turning to dollar stores to get the stuff they need for their household. Foot traffic to dollar and discount shops are above pre-pandemic levels. The reason? Shoppers hope to extend their purchasing power and get more items. (source)
MotorBiscuit

Just Say NO To These 3 Common Car Dealer Offers

While the joy of buying a new car, especially in these chaotic times, is a satisfying accomplishment, some dealers want even more from you than the sale of a car. They want to sell you extra insurance or a warranty that you don’t really need, or will ever use. So when it comes to buying from a car dealership, just say no to these three extra offerings that only add more to your monthly payments.
BUYING CARS
foodlogistics.com

Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers

The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
STOCKS
pymnts

Inflation Brings Worries by the Truckload as Freight Demand Slows

Demand for freight transportation is slowing as consumers cope with rising inflation, executives at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings said Wednesday (July 20) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “We expect that demand may moderate as the consumer digests and deals with higher inflation and uncertainty in the economy,” Knight-Swift President...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Second Half of 2022

The market outlook seems dismal ahead of the Fed's anticipated July rate hike announcement. Amid rising recession fears, more investors prefer dividend stocks for stable income assurance. Moreover, with dividend payouts slated to increase, we think it could be wise to invest in quality dividend stocks Nucor (NUE), The Procter & Gamble (PG), and AbbVie (ABBV) in the second half of 2022. Keep reading….
STOCKS
CNBC

McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales

McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy