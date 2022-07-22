ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP trooper arrested on charges relating to child pornography

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Broward County, FL - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested on charges relating to child pornography on Wednesday.

Police arrested 45-year-old Christopher Chappell on a charge of accessing child pornography with intent to view.

Chappell is being held on a no bond hold from the U.S. Marshals office.

According to reports, Chappell was a member of Troop L, which covers Lake Worth and the Davie district in Broward, and served as district commander based out of Davie.

Chappell's name and picture have been removed from the FHP website.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Chappell is no longer employment with the department.

Comments

WATCH: Miami Police Investigating an Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Miami Police Robbery Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m. at 720 S.W. 2 Avenue. Detectives say a man was pumping gas when an unknown subject approached him from behind at gunpoint and demanded that he remove all the jewelry from around his neck. The victim removed a diamond baguette styled chain valued at approximately $60,000 and handed it to the suspect while the suspect simultaneously attempted to snatch the remaining chains from around his neck. The suspect subsequently fled westbound toward S.W. 7th Street possibly in a white 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra.
MIAMI, FL
Person
Christopher Chappell
