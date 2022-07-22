FHP trooper arrested on charges relating to child pornography

Photo : Getty Images

Broward County, FL - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested on charges relating to child pornography on Wednesday.

Police arrested 45-year-old Christopher Chappell on a charge of accessing child pornography with intent to view.

Chappell is being held on a no bond hold from the U.S. Marshals office.

According to reports, Chappell was a member of Troop L, which covers Lake Worth and the Davie district in Broward, and served as district commander based out of Davie.

Chappell's name and picture have been removed from the FHP website.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Chappell is no longer employment with the department.