Why Companies Need to "Onshore" to Ensure Sustainable Growth

Facing two major disruptions — first the pandemic, and then the circumstances surrounding the war in Ukraine — revealed the vulnerabilities in the global supply chain, especially in the Middle East.

Countries that rely upon imported goods and services must shift course quickly or face impending disruption, shortages, or worse, according to Sidney Wheatley, CIO of a Private Family Office based out of the UAE, a region that relies heavily upon importation. He is at the forefront of a movement to "onshore" commodities and build flat teams that are removed from hierarchical structures.

Wheatley's central philosophy revolves around a countercultural idea: rather than investing outside of the country, they decided onshore several industry verticals to ensure self-sufficiency in the years ahead.