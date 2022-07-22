Pocatello native competes on new 'Snake in the Grass' game show

Bridget Durante Marie Durante Bridget Marie Gates Durante passed away on July 8, 2022. She was born on September 27, 1968 in Pocatello, Idaho. She attended Emerson Elementary (Pocatello), Pierce Elementary (Pierce, Idaho), William Thomas Middle School (American Falls, Idaho) and American Falls High School, where she graduated in 1986. She then attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington for two years before transferring to Idaho State University where she earned her BA in education and teaching. She had many cherished friends while attending these schools. She was an accomplished musician and played the flute in both high school and university concert bands and symphony. In addition, she performed with the Pocatello Municipal Band (which was founded by her grandfather, Guy Gates) for several years. She taught in a number of elementary schools in Salt Lake City, Arlington, Virginia and Pocatello. She often spoke with pride when her students excelled. She was married to Thomas Durante on Aug 3, 1991. They later divorced. She loved the color pink, roses and had a sparkling laugh that lit up her green eyes. She was always up for an adventure and compared herself to Lucille Ball (of the show, I Love Lucy) who had the same red hair as her. She is survived by her children, Adam Durante and Andrew Durante; her parents, Arthur and Nancy Gates and her sister, Kathleen Gates. She lived a life filled with challenges, both internal and external, and had been courageously seeking to create a life of joy and contentment. While she may not have quite reached that goal in life, she is now happy in the loving embrace of Jesus where she will have joy and contentment in abundance! Her funeral followed by a reception will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 455 North Hayes.

