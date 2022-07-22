Pocatello native competes on new 'Snake in the Grass' game show
By CANDICE SPECTOR Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
4 days ago
Pocatello native and survival game show veteran Jeff Zausch is taking on yet another challenge as a contestant on a new show, “Snake in the Grass.”
In “Snake in the Grass,” Zausch puts his survival skills to the test again, working with three other contestants to survive in the Costa Rican jungle for 36 hours while competing in a series of challenges together.
POCATELLO — Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe star in "The Lost City" Wednesday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union. Come enjoy a fun evening with this acclaimed comedy where reclusive author Loretta Sage writes popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model. While on tour promoting her new book, Loretta gets kidnapped, and determined to prove he can be a hero in real life, the cover model sets off to rescue her. All are welcome to attend. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/lost.
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the sixth and final concert of the 2022 season of Concert in the Park on Sunday, July 31, at 7 p.m. in the Guy Gates Memorial bandshell at Ross Park. Thomas Kloss will conduct the band for this concert, and we’ll be featuring a celebration of Latin music.
BLACKFOOT — There are few, if any, more recognizable faces in southeast Idaho than Blackfoot resident Karole Honas. Speaking from the television for 30 years on behalf of KIFI Local News 8 (and even years before that on KPVI), she represented the community as the voice of local news until her retirement in 2020.
Based on her lifetime of dedication to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, the organization is proud to name Honas as the 2022 EISF Grand Marshal.
...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is set to perform at the new Mountain America Center on December 13. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. and will cost between $30 and $80. Tickets will be available at www.mountainamericacenter.com. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is...
Yellowstone Food Village has become home to six new food trucks set to open within the month, bringing increased culture and cuisine to the Idaho Falls area. "We have had just the La Carreta taco truck for a little while now but will have five more trucks opening (in July) and one more opening the first of August," said Bryan Magleby, executive director for the Idaho Innovation Center.
Bridget Durante Marie Durante Bridget Marie Gates Durante passed away on July 8, 2022. She was born on September 27, 1968 in Pocatello, Idaho. She attended Emerson Elementary (Pocatello), Pierce Elementary (Pierce, Idaho), William Thomas Middle School (American Falls, Idaho) and American Falls High School, where she graduated in 1986. She then attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington for two years before transferring to Idaho State University where she earned her BA in education and teaching. She had many cherished friends while attending these schools. She was an accomplished musician and played the flute in both high school and university concert bands and symphony. In addition, she performed with the Pocatello Municipal Band (which was founded by her grandfather, Guy Gates) for several years. She taught in a number of elementary schools in Salt Lake City, Arlington, Virginia and Pocatello. She often spoke with pride when her students excelled. She was married to Thomas Durante on Aug 3, 1991. They later divorced. She loved the color pink, roses and had a sparkling laugh that lit up her green eyes. She was always up for an adventure and compared herself to Lucille Ball (of the show, I Love Lucy) who had the same red hair as her. She is survived by her children, Adam Durante and Andrew Durante; her parents, Arthur and Nancy Gates and her sister, Kathleen Gates. She lived a life filled with challenges, both internal and external, and had been courageously seeking to create a life of joy and contentment. While she may not have quite reached that goal in life, she is now happy in the loving embrace of Jesus where she will have joy and contentment in abundance! Her funeral followed by a reception will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 455 North Hayes.
Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.
Wednesday
The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena...
The moviegoing experience seems to be back in full swing in East Idaho as people return to pre-pandemic routines.
During times of social distancing, people traded their movie tickets for TV remotes. Big name movies, such as Academy Award winner for Best Picture “CODA”, were exclusively released on streaming platforms. Others, such as Marvel’s “Black Widow,” opted for a mixed theatrical-streaming release. But with recent blockbuster releases, movie attendance numbers are rising in the region.
...
Monday, Aug. 1, is the annual Senior Day at the Idaho Falls Zoo. Visitors 62 years old and older get in for only 50 cents from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., seniors 62 and over can enjoy a free lunch courtesy of event sponsor Lincoln Court with live music by the Old Time Fiddlers.
I have used the phrase “words matter.” I found out how much they matter recently after a City Council meeting. In a previous council meeting, I had described our community as being less diverse than some, making some of our policing challenges less pronounced than elsewhere. Based on comments during the citizen input portion of the regular council meeting, I realized some people hear the phrase “as diverse as some others” as referencing only — or primarily — race or skin color. I had no idea it would be so narrowly interpreted. For me, diversity is a much more layered,...
Spraker William Spraker It is with deep sadness the family of William Spraker announce his transition into eternal rest on July 16, 2022 at the age of 77. Born in Pocatello, ID, Bill was the son of the late Ernest and Louise McNabb Spraker. Growing up on the family farm, Bill worked hard at chores, enjoyed horses, engaged in 4-H and FFA activities, but always said "I never want to milk another miserable cow!" After graduating from Pocatello High School, Bill moved to California, became a carpenter and eventually a General Contractor and owner of Spraker Construction. Retirement found him relocating to Arizona, eventually making his home in Payson where he watched the Elk and enjoyed listening to the wind blowing through the trees. He liked to stay busy and could always be found in his wood shop working on various projects. Bill was also a life member of the Elks Lodge, transferring his membership to Payson in 2020. Bill is survived by his wife Joyce; son Mike (Laura) Spraker of Denver, CO; daughter Susie Spraker of Carson City, NV; two step-sons Greg (Denise) Ewing of Mt. Jewett, PA and Shane (Kelly) Ewing of Gilbert, AZ; granddaughters Lauren and Kaitlyn; step-grandchildren Elizabeth, Andrew, and Paul; one great-granddaughter Avalon. Bill is also survived by two brothers Irvin Spraker of Inkom, ID and Gary (Donna) Spraker of Pocatello, ID and brother-in-law Merle (Mary) Burger of Little Valley, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Richard Spraker and sister Ann Bidwell. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Pocatello at a later date. The family wishes to acknowledge Hospice Compassus of Payson and thank them for their wonderful care.
Brown Stephen Kent Brown On July 19th, 2022, Stephen Kent Brown's long ride came to an end. Throughout his life he lived by a set of rules that took the best of the American values, an artist's take on the world, and outlaw logic and combined them into a world view that made spending time with him an adventure. He would not want us to be (too) sad at his passing, but instead take this opportunity to reflect on our own lives, embrace what is important to each of us, and dedicate ourselves to those pursuits; to fill the hole in our hearts left by his passing with light and love of our fellow man and the world around us. He lived his life with meaning, and though we struggle with death's worth, he would want us to remember that "our tears improve the Earth". Love you Dad. A viewing and service will be held at Wilks Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Idaho Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot at 2:00 p.m. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Pocatello took advantage of five errors by Idaho Falls and defeated the Bandits 11-3 Sunday in the American Legion state tournament. The errors led to seven unearned runs and the Bandits couldn't recover from the early deficit.
Nick Sorrell has coached long enough to come up short in the moments that matter. He’s lost championship games in football, baseball, you name it. In those moments, he’s thought back to decisions he made in the game. I should have done this. I should have done that.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Charlie Ragle shifted in his chair. He glanced around the giant ballroom, at the lights and the cameras, at the Big Sky coaches and players, taking in the newness of the scene. With the exception of one, all of these fellow coaches have gotten the chance to prove themselves on the field, revealing themselves to fans with game results.
The Runnin’ Rebels dropped their AA state tournament fourth-round game on Monday, falling to Coeur d’Alene in an 11-3 affair, but they’re moving on to Tuesday’s state championship game. Because the Runnin’ Rebels had advanced to this stage of the tournament without a loss, this game’s...
Prior to taking on my current position in the College of Business at Idaho State University, I taught at Penn State Brandywine, located about 15 miles west of downtown Philadelphia. One of the most enjoyable parts of living in southeastern Pennsylvania was the easy access to practically any era of American history.
IDAHO FALLS — It’s been nearly two months since 19-year-old Dylan Rounds disappeared from a remote farm near the Utah/Nevada border but his mother says progress is being made in the investigation. Rounds had been farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His grandmother spoke with him...
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.
Comments / 1