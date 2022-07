It's coming around once again! National Night Out is returning to the Northern Berkshires with events scheduled to take place in North Adams, Adams, and Williamstown. The event is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and it's your chance to meet and learn about your local public safety personnel. Events are taking place in three separate locations. The National Night Out in North Adams will take place at Noel Field from 5 PM to 8 PM. In Adams, events will be held on Hoosac Street from 5 PM to 7 PM. In Williamstown, the fun will take place at The Spruces from 3 PM to 7 PM.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO