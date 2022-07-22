TWRA will make in-person duck blind announcements at nine locations on Saturday, Aug. 6

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, these events will reportedly begin at 9 a.m. and the blind announcements start at 10 a.m.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is also soliciting public comment on a Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission proposal to create a 900-acre waterfowl refuge at Big Sandy WMA.

If implemented, the refuge would be closed to all access from Nov. 15 through Feb 12, 2023, inclusive.

The area under consideration is difficult for hunters to access and the Commission believes it would improve local hunting if it was a refuge.

The Aug. 6 events are being made in person in support of community events and activities.

The locations of the blind announcements:

TWRA Region I:

· Kentucky Lake WMA, Big Sandy Ball Park

· West Sandy WMA, Henry County Fairgrounds, Paris

· Barkley WMA, Stewart County High School, Dover

· Reelfoot WMA, Reelfoot Lake State Park Visitor Center

· Tigrett WMA, Dyer County Fairgrounds

· Gooch WMA, Obion City Park

TWRA Region II:

· AEDC/ Woods Reservoir, Morris Ferry Boat Ramp and Fishing Area

· Cheatham Lake/ Haynes Bottom- Cheatham WMA office/check in station

· Old Hickory Unit 1 and 2-Wilson County Fairgrounds, Lebanon

All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind will be required to submit a notification of intent by Aug. 15. This season’s hunting dates are Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31, 2023.