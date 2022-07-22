ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

TWRA will make in-person duck blind announcements at nine locations on Saturday, Aug. 6

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3at91X_0gp2y05M00

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, these events will reportedly begin at 9 a.m. and the blind announcements start at 10 a.m.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is also soliciting public comment on a Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission proposal to create a 900-acre waterfowl refuge at Big Sandy WMA.

If implemented, the refuge would be closed to all access from Nov. 15 through Feb 12, 2023, inclusive.

The area under consideration is difficult for hunters to access and the Commission believes it would improve local hunting if it was a refuge.

The Aug. 6 events are being made in person in support of community events and activities.

The locations of the blind announcements:

TWRA Region I:

· Kentucky Lake WMA, Big Sandy Ball Park

· West Sandy WMA, Henry County Fairgrounds, Paris

· Barkley WMA, Stewart County High School, Dover

· Reelfoot WMA, Reelfoot Lake State Park Visitor Center

· Tigrett WMA, Dyer County Fairgrounds

· Gooch WMA, Obion City Park

TWRA Region II:

· AEDC/ Woods Reservoir, Morris Ferry Boat Ramp and Fishing Area

· Cheatham Lake/ Haynes Bottom- Cheatham WMA office/check in station

· Old Hickory Unit 1 and 2-Wilson County Fairgrounds, Lebanon

All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind will be required to submit a notification of intent by Aug. 15. This season’s hunting dates are Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31, 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chattanooga Daily News

Soldiers from the Tennessee Army National Guard are hosting a 16.2-mile Road March for competitors of the 2022 National Guard Best Warrior competition in Lynchburg, July 29

Lynchburg, TN – According to the statement, 14 National Guard junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers are participating in an intensive, 6-day competition throughout Tennessee to determine who will be named the Army National Guard’s best-of-the-best. On July 29, competitors will be conducting one of their 30 evaluated...
LYNCHBURG, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Dr. Morgan Smith of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga will give a virtual lecture on submerged archaeological sites in Tennessee on July 21

Chattanooga, TN – Officials have announced that this lecture (July 21 at 6 p.m.) is part of a monthly series of speakers including researchers, resource management professionals and archaeology students to highlight archaeological research in Tennessee. Dear Chattanoogians, the series is hosted by the Tennessee Department of Environment and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has completed the testing phase of Jobs4TN.gov and determined the system is operational and ready to resume service

Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, Geographic Solutions completed the restoration of the state’s unemployment and workforce development computer system on Sunday, July 3. State officials said that Geographic Solutions experienced what it has called anomalous activity at its network operation centers on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Pets & Animals
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Obion, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Paris, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Chattanooga Daily News

Governor Bill Lee announced he will appoint Troy Haley to serve as Administrator of the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation within the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, Troy Haley currently serves as the Legal Services Director for the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. State officials also said that Troy Haley has served the Bureau since 2007 in various roles including as a Workers’ Compensation Specialist, Legislative Liaison and the Administrator’s Designee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is providing extra support to thousands of families who receive monthly cash assistance through the state’s Families First program

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, this the payment will provide extra support to Families First participants as they begin to prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. State officials have announced that households with an active, ongoing case in the Families First Program as of May...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

TDOC is reminding survivors and victims of crime to enrol in the new, enhanced notification service before TDOC’s current system is deactivated

Chattanooga, TN – State officials said that the new system, Victim Information Notification Everyday, is reportedly replacing the current system, Victim Offender Information Caller Emissary, in an effort to streamline notification services to victims. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, The new system allows individuals to opt-in to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy