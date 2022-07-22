ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old suspect charged with criminal homicide in connection with a June 2022 homicide

By Emma Mason
 4 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, the 22-year-old suspect was charged on Wednesday.

His name is Jamaal White and he is now charged with criminal homicide, attempted 1st-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police officials said that these charges stem from the homicide of Cecil Scoffield at 2709 Citico Avenue on June 12, 2022.

The victim was inside his home when he was struck by gunfire that erupted outside.

The 22-year-old suspect is currently in Gwinnett County, GA awaiting extradition back to Chattanooga on the charges above.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 6

ALS22
4d ago

Thank you to all of the detectives with CPD. This doesn’t bring my uncle Cecil back but it’s a step towards some type of closure for us.

Reply(3)
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
