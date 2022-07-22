ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy recovering after fentanyl exposure during Monterey Park traffic stop

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is recovering Friday after being exposed to fentanyl in Monterey Park.

Deputies had stopped a driver the area of Garvey and Strathmore, near Rosemead Boulevard, when one of them experienced a reaction consistent with being exposed to fentanyl and was rushed to County-USC Medical Center, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.

A tweet from the Temple sheriff's station said the deputy has been released from the hospital, and will be back on duty next week.

A large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, pills, and a firearm were recovered from vehicle that was stopped. Three people were detained at the traffic stop, but it's unclear if charges will be filed.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is much more potent than heroine or morphine, and is believed to have fueled a spike in drug overdose deaths, particularly among teens.

