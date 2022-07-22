ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gang member who was shot at by LAPD officers in Sun Valley disappears during standoff

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

An armed gang member who was shot at by Los Angeles police officers is at large Friday morning in the Sun Valley area.

(credit: CBS)

According to the LAPD, Foothill Division gang officers were patrolling at about 7 p.m. near the 7800 block of Radford Avenue, near Strathern Street, when they saw a suspect they identified as a known gang member get out of a vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm. During a traffic stop, officers shot at the suspect.

The suspect ran away and holed up in a nearby home. The area was evacuated, and officers surrounded the area and called in a SWAT team. But when SWAT officers entered the home, they found he was gone, according to the LAPD.

It's not known if the suspect was hit by the gunfire. A weapon was found in the area where the shots were fired, and the LAPD says they are in the process of reviewing video of the shooting and gathering evidence.

No further information was released about the suspect.

