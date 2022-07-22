Elderly man reported missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police want to hear if you recognize the man wanted in connection with a violent robbery on North 13th Street on July, 19. According to police, the suspect went to an apartment for a planned meeting and allegedly became angry, demanding the victim’s belongings. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the arm and chest with a kitchen knife and was given $1,000 before fleeing the area, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO