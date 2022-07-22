ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

54-Year-Old Philadelphia Woman Reported Missing Since Last Week

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A woman has gone missing in Philadelphia and police have issued a missing persons alert in...

Shore News Network

Police Issue Alert for Philadelphia Man Missing Since July 4th

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man has been missing since July 4th in Philadelphia and now, his family is getting concerned. Police today issued a missing persons alert for him. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Missing Person Darius Pittman. His parents, who live out of state, have not heard from Darius since Monday, July 4, 2022, Darius is from the 18xx block of N 18th St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police Searching for Missing Man in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating Missing Person Bruce Coley. Bruce, who resides at 24XX N 50th Street, was last heard from at 4:58 am, during a phone call with his girlfriend. Bruce may be in the area of 52nd Street SEPTA Station. Bruce may be driving his 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, 4-door burgundy, PA #LLD9499.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police Searching for Philadelphia Murder Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Do you recognize this man? He’s a fugitive wanted for murder in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as a suspect in an ongoing investigation into a Homicide by Shooting of a 23-years-old male, that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at about 9:32 PM, in the 600 block of Lippincott Street. After the shooting the male runs northbound on “F” to Allegheny Avenue, where he enters a west-bound SEPT bus, which he exits at 25th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting That Left 3 Injured At Kensington Mini-Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men were shot at a mini-market in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police say. The drive-by shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near Kensington Avenue and East Cumberland Street. Police say someone started shooting from the back seat of a car, striking a 49-year-old man in the left foot, a 25-year-old man in the left leg, and a 35-year-old employee of the mini-market who was inside the store with the gate closed. All three victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. Police are searching for a gold-colored vehicle that the suspect was traveling in while shooting in the direction the victims were located in. No arrests have been made at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Man In Connection With Violent Robbery On North 13th Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police want to hear if you recognize the man wanted in connection with a violent robbery on North 13th Street on July, 19. According to police, the suspect went to an apartment for a planned meeting and allegedly became angry, demanding the victim’s belongings. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the arm and chest with a kitchen knife and was given $1,000 before fleeing the area, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

North Philadelphia: Man shot in the head, pronounced at the scene

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Ringgold Street just before 6:30 pm. According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot once in the head by an unknown suspect....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

75-Year-Old Beaten and Carjacked in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 75-year-old man was beaten during a violent carjacking on North Front Street in Philadelphia on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 3:24 pm, the victim, a 75-year-old-male, and witness were parked in the victim’s 2022 White KIA Sportage at 3001 N Front Street when two unknown males approached the victim’s vehicle and entered the rear seats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman stabbed multiple times on Conshohocken Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is recovering after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue around 7:57 am Saturday. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout the body. She was transported to Lankenau Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Newark Man Charged for Assault of 11-Year-Old

NEWARK, DE – A Newark man has been arrested and charged for sending lewd messages to an 11-year-old girl online, eventually meeting the child and forcing her to have intercourse with him. According to the Delaware Police Department, in late June, the department was contacted by the mother of...
NEWARK, DE
