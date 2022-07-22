Suspect in Custody Tuesday Morning Grocery Store Murder in Camden

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for an attempted child luring in Egg Harbor Township over the weekend, police said Tuesday. Fifty-seven-year-old Roger Tomes was has charged with luring in New Jersey after he was arrested Sunday. Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Graef’s Boat Yard in Egg Harbor Township. According to police, two YouTubers who operate a channel dedicated to catching child predators posed as a 15-year-old girl online and exchanged internet and text messages with Tomes. Police allege Tomes lured who he believed to be a teenage girl to his boat at the boat yard for sexual activities. Police did not identify the two individuals who operate the YouTube channel, but they say the two create accounts on dating websites and pose as juvenile girls. Tomes faces between five and 10 years in prison and up to a $150,000 fine if convicted.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO