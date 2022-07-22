ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Custody Tuesday Morning Grocery Store Murder in Camden

By Charlie Dwyer
 4 days ago
Camden, N.J.– Police in Camden have made an arrest in the shooting death of Luis Morales. Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced Yaphet Norman, 31, was...

