Cornhuskers Are Finalists for 2023 4-Star CB From Florida

By Jakob Ashlin
 4 days ago

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are finalists for 2023 four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall. On Twitter, Marshall shared an image of him in five different uniforms: Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, UCF, and North Carolina; he will announce his decision on July 30 at 6:45 E.T.

Marshall is a 5’10” cornerback from Lake Mary High School in Lake Mary, Florida. Last season, Marshall had 28 total tackles and three interceptions per MaxPreps .

247 Sports Composite ranks Marshall as the 40th-best cornerback in the 2023 class.

The Cornhuskers have already landed one cornerback in the class: Dwight Bootle II. Coincidentally, Bootle is also from Florida; he attends Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Miami.

247 Sports Composite ranks Bootle as the 82nd-best cornerback in the class.

Predicting the 2022 season using ESPN's Football Power Index

