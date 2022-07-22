Suspects Sought in String of Burglaries in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Do you recognize this man? He’s a fugitive wanted for murder in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as a suspect in an ongoing investigation into a Homicide by Shooting of a 23-years-old male, that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at about 9:32 PM, in the 600 block of Lippincott Street. After the shooting the male runs northbound on “F” to Allegheny Avenue, where he enters a west-bound SEPT bus, which he exits at 25th Street.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO