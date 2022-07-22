Race to the bottom: How Central Oregon groundwater sells to the highest bidders
By Oregon Public Broadcasting
Editor’s note: This is the third story in a series about how Oregon officials managing groundwater supplies have fueled crises and inequities, leaving the state ill-prepared to meet the growing challenges of drought and climate change. When Susan Burdick hunted for a Central Oregon home to buy in...
ODF release – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions starting July 26 and 27 in southwest Oregon. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. The first set of meetings is in southwest Oregon. Two sessions are currently scheduled, one in Medford, and one in Grants Pass. Both meetings are from 7-8 p.m. Dates and locations for each community meetings are as follows: July 26, Grants Pass— Anne G. Basker Auditorium, 500 NW 6th St.; July 27, Medford—Medford Public Library, 205 S Central Ave. Details will soon be announced for sessions in The Dalles, La Grande, and Bend. Additional community meetings may be added. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes will receive written notice from ODF this week indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information.
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to forecasted high temperatures. Much of the Pacific Northwest will be under an excessive heat warning this week, with temperatures from Tuesday-Thursday forecasted to be in the triple-digits. There will be little or no cooling overnight.
A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
We’re staring down a week of temperatures forecasted at or hovering near the century mark, which means burn restrictions are going into effect for campers hardy enough to rough it during a heat wave. Beginning Thursday, July 28, fires will no longer be allowed at dispersed campsites for a...
Writing in Sightline, Michael Andersen and Katie Gould ponder the potential impacts of Oregon’s historic parking reform legislation. “The law in question gives the state board the power to set land use rules that, among other things, ‘minimize adverse social, economic, and environmental impacts and costs.’”
While many of us are finding refuge from the heat indoors, farmers aren’t so lucky. John Moxley owns a farm in Bonanza, just outside of Klamath Falls. He says it’s not the heatwave that causes problems for his cattle operation, but the ongoing drought conditions. “We know how...
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for both the Portland metro area and the Willamette Valley. DEQ expects ozone pollution…or smog…to reach levels today that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The advisory is expected to last until Saturday...
Southern Oregon — Recently, people across Southern Oregon have received letters in the mail from the Department of Forestry classifying their property as high or extreme risk and within the wildland-urban interface. These letters are part of the new Oregon wildfire risk map, which has sparked many questions in...
When you walk through the grocery store and you come across the fish department, they more than likely have King Crab and Dungeness Crab beautifully displayed. When you are on the coast almost every restaurant has fresh, day caught crab available. But wait, you get the case where they have it, your eyes go wide, you start salivating in excitement but then in an instant your excitement is over when you see the price. Upwards of $35/lb with the shell (not just meat) or for a tiny ramekin with ready to eat Crab you could pay around $25.00+ tip.
With many parts of Oregon seeing temps in the upper 90s and beyond this week, the state climatologist says there’ll be definite intensifying of existing drought conditions. It’s the first major sustained hot spell of the year, with the sun bearing down on areas already suffering historically dry and arid conditions.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Documents show the company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it. The Tri-City Herald reports Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels in...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
Lane County non-profits will spend millions to build affordable mobile houses for Oregon residents. Manufacturing begins next year. The project is a collaboration between St. Vincent de Paul and HOPE Community Corporation. They want mobile housing in the state that is energy efficient, fire resistant and easily repairable. Units will...
Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
Shepherd’s House Ministries is using their Project SHARE (Shepherd’s House Aid & Relief Effort) van to assist unhoused people during the heat wave engulfing Central Oregon. The van provides necessary resources: water, food, clothes and even rides back to the organization’s cooling facilities. Tyrel Hilliard utilizes services...
All eyes are on Gabrielle Guedon as she approaches the witness stand at the federal courthouse in Portland. She swears in and sits next to U.S. Magistrate Judge John Acosta. Lawyers and state officials listen intently as she talks about her experiences finding work as a person with an intellectual disability.
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. This is Part 2:
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded almost 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more virus-related deaths over the weekend. The OHA’s most recent weekly hospital report shows 424 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus. The state’s test positivity rate is around 14 percent.
On Wednesday, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire employee was checking trail cameras in an 8,000-acre, private pasture in the Kamela area of Umatilla County. The employee observed that the camera had taken photos of wolves harassing a 450 pound calf for several minutes on Tuesday morning, while its mother was present.
