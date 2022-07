Dr. Pedrag Bulic, the chief medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties–a position as low profile as it is critical to the justice system and families in the determination of the cause of death of thousands of individuals each year–died unexpectedly over the weekend of a severe stroke he suffered last week, after serving almost 12 years in that position. he was 63.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO